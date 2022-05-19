Built reservoirs
supply water to residents of Matuguinao
By
GISSELLE G.PARUNGAO
May 19, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY – Two
(2) barangays benefit from the reservoirs built with a total revised
contract amount of P22.51 million drawn from the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021.
Barangays Mabuligon and
Maduruto enjoy the five water tanks including its main tank built
within the vicinity where most houses are located. The water source
comes from the spring in Barangay Bag-otan where its main tank is
also located.
There are two (2) sub
tanks that are mounted in both barangays stated above. A total of
1,157 meters of six-inches pipes are used from the source to the
main tank. Another 5,157 meters of 4-inch pipes are also used from
the main tank to the sub tanks, then, 1,092 meters of 2-inch pipes
are installed from the sub tanks to the nearest households.
These far-flung areas in
the Municipality of Matuguinao is experiencing scarcity of clean and
fresh water thus, building these concrete tanks will be more
affordable, durable and healthy than any other types such as plastic
or metal. Aside from that, continuous and constant water supply is
most needed by these localities.