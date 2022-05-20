DPWH-BDEO district engineer conducts inspection of Naval-Caibiran cross country road projects



District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones together with Engr. Luisito Filemon A. Abad, Chief of Construction Section with its technical team inspect the on-going construction of Macalpe Bridge along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR) on May 17, 2022.

By Biliran DEO

May 20, 2022

NAVAL, Biliran – The dynamic District Engineer of Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO), Engr. Ferdinand A. Briones, conducted his routine inspection on some of the department’s ongoing projects on Tuesday, May 17. He was accompanied with a six-man team from the Construction Section and the respective contractor representatives to assist in the evaluation and assessment of the projects.

During the said inspection, the team visited four major bridges along the Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR) comprising of the Cabadiangan Bridge and Alawihaw Bridge at Brgy. Lucsoon, Naval, Biliran, Gueron Bridge at Brgy. Villaconsuelo, Naval, Biliran, and Macalpe Bridge at Brgy. Cabibihan, Biliran. The team also visited the ongoing slope protection project at Brgy. Looc, Cabucgayan, Biliran and the ongoing construction of the new DPWH-BDEO building at Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.

The recently inspected bridges are currently undergoing major upgrades in connection to future developments targeted for the NCCCR network. The bridges of Cabadiangan, Alawihaw and Gueron are currently in their early stage of widening and retrofitting works while the Macalpe Bridge, a new addition to the road system, is now nearing project completion.

The slope protection project at Brgy. Looc, Cabucgayan is also at its early stage of construction projected to be completed by December this year.