DPWH-BDEO
district engineer conducts inspection of Naval-Caibiran cross
country road projects
|
District
Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones together with Engr. Luisito
Filemon A. Abad, Chief of Construction Section with its
technical team inspect the on-going construction of Macalpe
Bridge along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR) on May
17, 2022.
By
Biliran DEO
May 20, 2022
NAVAL, Biliran –
The dynamic District Engineer of Biliran District Engineering Office
(DPWH-BDEO), Engr. Ferdinand A. Briones, conducted his routine
inspection on some of the department’s ongoing projects on Tuesday,
May 17. He was accompanied with a six-man team from the Construction
Section and the respective contractor representatives to assist in
the evaluation and assessment of the projects.
During the said
inspection, the team visited four major bridges along the Naval-Caibiran
Cross Country Road (NCCCR) comprising of the Cabadiangan Bridge and
Alawihaw Bridge at Brgy. Lucsoon, Naval, Biliran, Gueron Bridge at
Brgy. Villaconsuelo, Naval, Biliran, and Macalpe Bridge at Brgy.
Cabibihan, Biliran. The team also visited the ongoing slope
protection project at Brgy. Looc, Cabucgayan, Biliran and the
ongoing construction of the new DPWH-BDEO building at Brgy.
Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.
The recently inspected
bridges are currently undergoing major upgrades in connection to
future developments targeted for the NCCCR network. The bridges of
Cabadiangan, Alawihaw and Gueron are currently in their early stage
of widening and retrofitting works while the Macalpe Bridge, a new
addition to the road system, is now nearing project completion.
The slope protection
project at Brgy. Looc, Cabucgayan is also at its early stage of
construction projected to be completed by December this year.
The inspection is part of
a series of routine site visits by the District Engineer and his
team to ensure optimum and quality delivery of public works, assess
actual status of ongoing projects, and to address project planning
and implementation issues/challenges along the way. These site
visits proved important with the vibrant activities and projects
that the department is handling and actively engaging with in the
current years for the province of Biliran.