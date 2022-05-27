AFP's The
Inspector General lauds 8ID's accomplishments
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 27, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Inspector General of the Armed Forces of the
Philippines (TIG, AFP), Lieutenant General William M Gonzales
visited the AFP’s JTF STORM here at the Headquarters of the 8th
Infantry ‘Stormtroopers’ Division, Philippine Army for the conduct
of the Annual General Inspection (AGI) 2022 on May 27, 2022.
The AGI Team looked into
the JTF Storm (8ID)’s adherence to AFP guidance and policies on
operational readiness, mission accomplishment, utilization of
resources and the Command’s overall proficiency, efficiency and
effectiveness. The AGI Team also looked into the discipline, law and
order, morale, and welfare of the troops.
According to Lieutenant
General Gonzales, “This is an important forum, so that we will know
about your current situation and operational requirements here in
JTF STORM (8ID). Lahat ng inyong issues and concerns will be
addressed accordingly. At the end of the day, we will study and make
recommendations to support your operational requirements and for the
improvement of the organization.”
The TIG, AFP cited the
steadfast mission accomplishment of the JTF Storm and the
Stormtroopers Division stating, “I would like to congratulate the
Stormtroopers for a job well-done, the significant contribution in
the accomplishment in our campaign. In terms of mission
accomplishment, Visayas Command and the two joint task forces here,
the JTF-Storm and JTF-Spear excel in the area of mission
accomplishments.”
Lieutenant General
Gonzales also recognized the significant role and contribution of
JTF-Storm to the Joint, Inter-Agency Engagement and collaboration
during the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)
efforts with the onslaught of Typhoons “Odette” and “Agaton” in
Region 8 particularly in the provinces of Leyte and Southern Leyte.
Joint Task Force Storm or
JTF Storm is the AFP's air-land-sea component which is also under
the command of Army's 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General
Edgardo De Leon.