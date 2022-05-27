AFP's The Inspector General lauds 8ID's accomplishments

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 27, 2022

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Inspector General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (TIG, AFP), Lieutenant General William M Gonzales visited the AFP’s JTF STORM here at the Headquarters of the 8th Infantry ‘Stormtroopers’ Division, Philippine Army for the conduct of the Annual General Inspection (AGI) 2022 on May 27, 2022.

The AGI Team looked into the JTF Storm (8ID)’s adherence to AFP guidance and policies on operational readiness, mission accomplishment, utilization of resources and the Command’s overall proficiency, efficiency and effectiveness. The AGI Team also looked into the discipline, law and order, morale, and welfare of the troops.

According to Lieutenant General Gonzales, “This is an important forum, so that we will know about your current situation and operational requirements here in JTF STORM (8ID). Lahat ng inyong issues and concerns will be addressed accordingly. At the end of the day, we will study and make recommendations to support your operational requirements and for the improvement of the organization.”

The TIG, AFP cited the steadfast mission accomplishment of the JTF Storm and the Stormtroopers Division stating, “I would like to congratulate the Stormtroopers for a job well-done, the significant contribution in the accomplishment in our campaign. In terms of mission accomplishment, Visayas Command and the two joint task forces here, the JTF-Storm and JTF-Spear excel in the area of mission accomplishments.”

Lieutenant General Gonzales also recognized the significant role and contribution of JTF-Storm to the Joint, Inter-Agency Engagement and collaboration during the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts with the onslaught of Typhoons “Odette” and “Agaton” in Region 8 particularly in the provinces of Leyte and Southern Leyte.