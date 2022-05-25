The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Calbayog coast guard sub-station will soon rise in Calbayog City

By ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE
May 25, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar I establishes a coast guard sub-station building located in Brgy. Aguit-itan, Calbayog City, Samar. It has a contract amount of P11.5 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.

The said construction will be a three-storey building, with a total area of 120 square meters. The first floor will consist of a mess hall, a ward room, an administrative office, a conference room, a kitchen, chief’s office, chief’s quarter, and three (3) comfort rooms. Additionally, the second floor will include a male barracks, a female barracks, deputy’s office, officer’s quarter, as well as four (4) comfort rooms. The third floor is also intended as the roof deck. As of April 2022, the actual accomplishment is already at 30.09% based on the office’s Monitoring Report.

The Calbayog Coast Guard specifically requested for the implementation of this sub-station building since they do not have an office of their own and were only previously accommodated in a small, house-like structure.

Through the construction of this sub-station, the Calbayog Coast Guard will now be able to provide better services through efficient maritime law enforcement, maritime security, maritime safety, maritime search and rescue, and marine environmental protection in the vicinity waters of Calbayog City.

 

 