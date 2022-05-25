Calbayog coast
guard sub-station will soon rise in Calbayog City
By
ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE
May 25, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar I establishes a coast guard sub-station building located in
Brgy. Aguit-itan, Calbayog City, Samar. It has a contract amount of
P11.5 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of
2022.
The said construction will
be a three-storey building, with a total area of 120 square meters.
The first floor will consist of a mess hall, a ward room, an
administrative office, a conference room, a kitchen, chief’s office,
chief’s quarter, and three (3) comfort rooms. Additionally, the
second floor will include a male barracks, a female barracks,
deputy’s office, officer’s quarter, as well as four (4) comfort
rooms. The third floor is also intended as the roof deck. As of
April 2022, the actual accomplishment is already at 30.09% based on
the office’s Monitoring Report.
The Calbayog Coast Guard
specifically requested for the implementation of this sub-station
building since they do not have an office of their own and were only
previously accommodated in a small, house-like structure.
Through the construction
of this sub-station, the Calbayog Coast Guard will now be able to
provide better services through efficient maritime law enforcement,
maritime security, maritime safety, maritime search and rescue, and
marine environmental protection in the vicinity waters of Calbayog
City.