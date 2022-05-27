CARD MBA opens 81st PO in El Nido, Palawan



In the photos are (L to R): Unit Manager Dencio Cabanes, Microinsuranse Supervisor Marilyn Antioquia, Unit Manager Francisco Silo, Senior Operations Director Oliver Reyes, Father Jose Eddie Peñafel, Provincial Manager Eunice Grace Quiocson, Unit Manager Marjorie Bernal, Senior Regional Director Jowie Guevarra, Provincial Manager Jonah Mosqueda, with MBA coordinators Chona Ponce de Leon, Coro Marie Garcia, Mary Grace Gabuco, Rosela Martinito and Claims Officer Caroline Nagal.

By VICTOR ANGELO U. ARANZA

May 27, 2022

SAN PABLO CITY – To further extend the reach of affordable microinsurance in the country, CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA) opens its 81st Provincial Office in El Nido, Palawan on May 2, 2022.

CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn D. Dequito attended the office’s opening via Zoom. During her speech, she mentioned looking forward to what potential members from El Nido, Palawan can experience as part of the Association. “With our 81st PO established; we are giving more than 40,000 members the access to affordable insurance products. Combine that with our 8-24 strategy that aims to release their claims withing 8 to 24 hours of application, our members will be able to feel the security of microinsurance that they deserve,” she said.

Located at Sitio Pasto, Brgy. Villa Libertad, the office is now opened to cater to CARD MRI’s members, clients, and staff, to accommodate their transactions. CARD MBA Coordinators, members of CARD MRI who help CARD MBA with the insurance of their co-members, can submit filed insurance claims validated claims to the office to improve the claims’ processing.

Members may also head to the provincial office to get their claims. Here, they can also ask and avail other insurance products that fit their financial plans. Products such as the Basic Life Insurance and Retirement Fund are available for members of CARD MRI.