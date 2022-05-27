CARD MBA opens
81st PO in El Nido, Palawan
|
In
the photos are (L to R): Unit Manager Dencio Cabanes,
Microinsuranse Supervisor Marilyn Antioquia, Unit Manager
Francisco Silo, Senior Operations Director Oliver Reyes, Father
Jose Eddie Peñafel, Provincial Manager Eunice Grace Quiocson,
Unit Manager Marjorie Bernal, Senior Regional Director Jowie
Guevarra, Provincial Manager Jonah Mosqueda, with MBA
coordinators Chona Ponce de Leon, Coro Marie Garcia, Mary Grace
Gabuco, Rosela Martinito and Claims Officer Caroline Nagal.
By
VICTOR ANGELO U. ARANZA
May 27, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY – To
further extend the reach of affordable microinsurance in the
country, CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA) opens its 81st
Provincial Office in El Nido, Palawan on May 2, 2022.
CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn D.
Dequito attended the office’s opening via Zoom. During her speech,
she mentioned looking forward to what potential members from El Nido,
Palawan can experience as part of the Association. “With our 81st PO
established; we are giving more than 40,000 members the access to
affordable insurance products. Combine that with our 8-24 strategy
that aims to release their claims withing 8 to 24 hours of
application, our members will be able to feel the security of
microinsurance that they deserve,” she said.
Located at Sitio Pasto,
Brgy. Villa Libertad, the office is now opened to cater to CARD
MRI’s members, clients, and staff, to accommodate their
transactions. CARD MBA Coordinators, members of CARD MRI who help
CARD MBA with the insurance of their co-members, can submit filed
insurance claims validated claims to the office to improve the
claims’ processing.
Members may also head to
the provincial office to get their claims. Here, they can also ask
and avail other insurance products that fit their financial plans.
Products such as the Basic Life Insurance and Retirement Fund are
available for members of CARD MRI.
CARD MBA’s Palawan 2 P.O
is the third provincial office opened for 2022 and will primarily
serve the 41,883 clients of the Center for Agriculture and Rural
Development (CARD), Inc. (A Microfinance NGO). To know more about
CARD MBA and their products and services, visit their website at
www.cardmba.com or their official Facebook page, @CARDMBAOfficial.