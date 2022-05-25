Catchwalls built
along access road to Bangon Falls
By
ROMELLA LALAINE
May 25, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY – Samar
First District Engineering Office is currently constructing the
component catchwall of the access road from Brgy. Tinaplacan,
Calbayog City, Samar leading to Bangon Falls which is situated in
the said barangay. It has a total contract amount of P37 million
funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.
This sturdy catchwall
along the access road that is being built, will be constructed
intermittently which will span to a total length of 314.8 linear
meters and a height of four (4) meters.
Concrete catchwalls are
designed to arrest errant boulders that have broken off from the
rock outcrop as well as prevent loose soil from spilling over onto
the roads. This is due to the mountainous structure surrounding the
access road.
Through this project,
DPWH-SFDEO hopes that tourism in the district will be promoted and
subsequently prosper, specifically in Brgy. Tinaplacan where the
majestic Bangon Falls is located. Bangon Falls is one of the prides
of Calbayog City, Samar which is coined as the “City of Waterfalls.”
Moreover, economic success will be achieved as this will provide
opportunities to the local dwellers of Brgy. Tinaplacan who will
serve as guides to visiting tourists.