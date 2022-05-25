The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Catchwalls built along access road to Bangon Falls

By ROMELLA LALAINE
May 25, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office is currently constructing the component catchwall of the access road from Brgy. Tinaplacan, Calbayog City, Samar leading to Bangon Falls which is situated in the said barangay. It has a total contract amount of P37 million funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.

This sturdy catchwall along the access road that is being built, will be constructed intermittently which will span to a total length of 314.8 linear meters and a height of four (4) meters.

Concrete catchwalls are designed to arrest errant boulders that have broken off from the rock outcrop as well as prevent loose soil from spilling over onto the roads. This is due to the mountainous structure surrounding the access road.

Through this project, DPWH-SFDEO hopes that tourism in the district will be promoted and subsequently prosper, specifically in Brgy. Tinaplacan where the majestic Bangon Falls is located. Bangon Falls is one of the prides of Calbayog City, Samar which is coined as the “City of Waterfalls.” Moreover, economic success will be achieved as this will provide opportunities to the local dwellers of Brgy. Tinaplacan who will serve as guides to visiting tourists.

 

 