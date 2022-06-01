What does
Pentecost mean?
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
June 1, 2022
EVEN if Christ already
died and ascended into heaven, his presence and mission continues to
be with us, this time through the Holy Spirit. “I will not leave you
as orphans,” he said. “I will come to you.” (Jn 14,18) It is the
Holy Spirit who will make Christ present in us and who will involve
us in the continuing redemptive work of Christ.
We have to understand that
the Holy Spirit perpetuates the presence and redemptive action of
Christ all throughout time, with all the drama, vagaries, ups and
downs that we men make in our history.
It has been prophesied
that God will pour out his Spirit upon all men. The Holy Spirit is
intended for all of us. We are all meant to be filled with the Holy
Spirit. But this divine will obviously has to contend with the way
we receive and do things, and that is, that we take to this reality
in stages involving a whole range of human means of teaching,
evangelizing, etc.
We need the Holy Spirit
because only in him can we truly recognize Christ. Only in him will
we be able to have Christ in our life, to remember all his words and
even to develop them to attune them to current needs and situations.
Only in him can we see
things properly. Especially these days when truth, justice and
charity have become very slippery, and people are left confounded
and vulnerable to fall into scepticism and cynicism, we need to be
in the Holy Spirit to be able to sort things out and stay away from
the mess.
We need the Holy Spirit to
be able to read the signs of the times properly. The world is
getting very complicated, and we definitely need the Holy Spirit to
guide us. We cannot rely anymore on our politicians and other
leaders. We, including politicians and especially them, actually
always need the Holy Spirit.
The Holy Spirit acts on
each one of us in different ways but always for the common good. St.
Cyril has this to say about how the Holy Spirit comes to us:
“The Spirit comes gently
and makes himself known by his fragrance. He is not felt as a
burden, for he is light, very light. Rays of light and knowledge
stream before him as he approaches.
“The Spirit comes with the
tenderness of a true friend and protector to save, to heal, to
teach, to counsel, to strengthen, to console. The Spirit comes to
enlighten the mind first of the one who receives him, and then,
through him, the minds of others as well.”
We have to understand that
Christ’s redemptive mission is very much an ongoing affair, and he
involves all of us actually in this business. Those words that he
addressed to his apostles, giving them their mission, can be
considered as addressed to us also. And we can carry out that
mission because of the abiding work of the Holy Spirit in us. All we
have to do is to correspond to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.
We need to be familiar
with this Christian duty. We have to do apostolate, and we need to
see to it that the zeal for it is always nourished, stoked and
fanned to its most intense degree.
Yes, we are all meant to
be “another Christ” through the Holy Spirit, with the lifelong
concern for our sanctification and apostolate, taking advantage of
all the occasions and situations in life to pursue those goals!