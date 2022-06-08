DTI urges
e-commerce platforms to adopt online discount guidelines for senior
citizens and persons with disabilities
By
DTI-CPG-Consumer Policy
and Advocacy Bureau
June 8, 2022
MAKATI CITY –
Following the release of the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 01,
series of 2022, entitled “Guidelines on the Provision of the
Mandatory Statutory Benefits and Privileges of the Senior Citizens
and Persons with Disabilities on their Purchases through Online
(e-commerce) and Phone Call/SMS”, the Department of Trade and
Industry (DTI) urges e-commerce platforms to honor the privileges
granted to Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) by
adopting the guidelines and improving their existing system to
ensure that the mandatory discounts are given whenever they purchase
goods or services, whether in online, telephone or mobile
transactions.
Senior Citizens and PWDs
are entitled to avail of the 20% discount, with 12% VAT exemption on
their purchase of specific goods and services under RA 9257 and RA
9442 as amended; and 5% special discount for basic necessities and
prime commodities, for their exclusive use and enjoyment. Under the
5% discount, senior citizens and persons with disabilities have a
maximum purchase amount of P1,300.00 a week for both online and
offline transactions, without carryover of the unused amount. The
amount shall be spent for the personal and exclusive consumption of
the Senior Citizen and the PWD, and must be spent on at least four
(4) kinds of items of basic goods and prime commodities.
Moreover, the Circular
specifies that establishments are encouraged to redesign their
business and website system/websites/applications to accommodate the
provision of discounts for senior citizens and persons with
disabilities. The redesign may include the establishment’s
acceptance of the Senior Citizen or PWD’s submission of his or her
ID; and the use of discount vouchers or codes, whether physical or
electronic, reflecting the applicable discount that may be granted,
provided that the discount shall not be lower than what is
prescribed under the guidelines, or any applicable law.
DTI Secretary Ramon M.
Lopez emphasizes, “Online shopping platforms need to reprogram their
offering to incorporate a feature that allows discounts for persons
with disabilities and senior citizens.”
To receive the discount,
one must declare to the merchant prior to placing orders that he or
she is a Senior Citizen or a PWD and submit supporting documents,
such as a scanned copy or screenshot of ID, as well as the front and
last pages of the purchase booklet. The same proof of discount
entitlement should be presented upon the delivery of goods and
orders.
DTI-Consumer Protection
Group Undersecretary, Atty. Ruth B. Castelo, underscores, “The
Department reminds senior citizens and persons with disabilities to
only purchase from verified online platforms to avoid having their
personal details used for other purposes”.
JMC No. 01, series of
2022, was jointly issued by the Department of Social Welfare and
Development (DSWD), DTI, National Commission of Senior Citizens,
National Council on Disability Affairs, Department of Health,
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Bureau of
Internal Revenue (BIR).