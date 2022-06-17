Project Angel
Tree brings joy to 50 child laborers in Tacloban
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
June 17, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8, through
its North Leyte Field Office, conducted a Project Angel Tree
activity on June 12, 2022 at the Robinsons North in Abucay, Tacloban
City.
The activity held in
celebration of the World Day Against Child Labor with the theme,
“Kapakanan at Kalagayan ng Batang Manggagawa, Sagipin, Tugunan at
Protektahan ng Bayan", brought immense joy to fifty (50) profiled
child laborers of Tacloban City.
In coordination with the
Eastern Visayas Regional Council Against Child Labor and through the
support of the benefactors, the children together with their parents
and guardians, benefitted from the gift-giving activity and received
food, grocery packs, school bags with educational supplies,
vitamins, and toys.
Tingog Partylist
Representative, Hon. Philip Jude Acidre graced the activity together
with Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena and OIC-ARD Atty.
Cecilio. I. Baleña.
Director Jalbuena thanked
all the benefactors or 'angels' who donated for the said event to be
realized.
“On behalf of DOLE-8, I
would like to thank our benefactors or “angels” as we call them, for
their generosity and usual support to our program, for without them
this activity will not be realized”, said Jalbuena.
Jalbuena likewise left a
very important message to the child laborers during the activity.
“Para sa ating mga
kabataan, trabahuin ninyo ang katuparan ng inyong mga pangarap”,
Jalbuena ended.
Meanwhile, Hon. Acidre
expressed his thanks and appreciation to DOLE-8 for all its laudable
efforts in ending child labor in the region.
“I want to congratulate
DOLE for all its initiatives and steadfast commitment to prevent and
eliminate child labor”, Acidre said.
Aside from the gifts, the
children likewise had more fun because of the exciting games and
raffles facilitated by the Junior Chamber International in Eastern
Visayas Chapter.
The Project Angel Tree is
a component of the Child Labor Prevention and Elimination Program of
the department which aims to improve economic and social conditions
of the child laborer through provision of social services that range
from food, clothing, educational supplies and even work and training
opportunities.