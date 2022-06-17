Project Angel Tree brings joy to 50 child laborers in Tacloban

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

June 17, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8, through its North Leyte Field Office, conducted a Project Angel Tree activity on June 12, 2022 at the Robinsons North in Abucay, Tacloban City.

The activity held in celebration of the World Day Against Child Labor with the theme, “Kapakanan at Kalagayan ng Batang Manggagawa, Sagipin, Tugunan at Protektahan ng Bayan", brought immense joy to fifty (50) profiled child laborers of Tacloban City.

In coordination with the Eastern Visayas Regional Council Against Child Labor and through the support of the benefactors, the children together with their parents and guardians, benefitted from the gift-giving activity and received food, grocery packs, school bags with educational supplies, vitamins, and toys.

Tingog Partylist Representative, Hon. Philip Jude Acidre graced the activity together with Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena and OIC-ARD Atty. Cecilio. I. Baleña.

Director Jalbuena thanked all the benefactors or 'angels' who donated for the said event to be realized.

“On behalf of DOLE-8, I would like to thank our benefactors or “angels” as we call them, for their generosity and usual support to our program, for without them this activity will not be realized”, said Jalbuena.

Jalbuena likewise left a very important message to the child laborers during the activity.

“Para sa ating mga kabataan, trabahuin ninyo ang katuparan ng inyong mga pangarap”, Jalbuena ended.

Meanwhile, Hon. Acidre expressed his thanks and appreciation to DOLE-8 for all its laudable efforts in ending child labor in the region.

“I want to congratulate DOLE for all its initiatives and steadfast commitment to prevent and eliminate child labor”, Acidre said.

Aside from the gifts, the children likewise had more fun because of the exciting games and raffles facilitated by the Junior Chamber International in Eastern Visayas Chapter.