Christ’s real
presence in the Eucharist
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
June 14, 2022
WE have to make sure that
our faith in the real presence of Christ in the Blessed Sacrament is
always kept alive and strong. Let’s take advantage of the Solemnity
of the Most Holy Body and Blood of the Lord (Corpus Christi) to
check our faith in this most crucial truth. We know that we never do
enough in this regard, since what we have before us is truly
tremendous and overwhelming a mystery.
In the gospel of this
year’s celebration of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, we are
presented again with that story of the multiplication of the 5
loaves of bread and 2 fish. (cfr. Lk 9,11-17) We are made to
understand that the mystery of the real presence of Christ in the
Eucharist goes far beyond what we can see and understand. We have to
go strictly by faith.
It’s when we can capture
this truth of our faith that we become Eucharistic souls. To be
Eucharistic souls means to be a real person who is both grounded and
oriented properly. Yes, we need to be Eucharistic in mind and heart,
because the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist is where we have our
most precious treasure, our everything, our light, our purification,
our salvation.
That’s where we have
Christ not only in real presence, as in the Blessed Sacrament, nor
as spiritual food, as in the Holy Communion, but primarily as our
savior who continues to offer his life on the cross for us, as in
the Holy Mass.
We need to be theological
in our thinking to capture this reality and live in accordance to it
not only from time to time, but rather all the time and everywhere,
whatever our situation is.
We have to overcome the
very common phenomenon of treating the Holy Eucharist as just a
special part of our life that we may attend to in some special
moments of the day or on Sundays and holy days of obligation only.
If we believe that God is
everything to us, then we have to believe also that Christ, the son
of God who became man, is also everything to us. That’s why he said
he is “the way, the truth and the life, no one goes to the Father
except through me.”
Now, if we believe in
Christ as everything to us, then it follows that we have to believe
in the Holy Eucharist also as everything to us, since it is the Holy
Eucharist where the whole redemptive life of Christ is summarized
and sacramentalized, that is to say, made present to us through
time.
With the Holy Eucharist,
we become contemporaries of Christ in his most supreme act of
salvific love for us. But, alas, how many of us realize this, and
among those of us who do, how many have the skill to turn this
realization into a living reality?
We need to do a lot of
catechizing and discussion if only to air out the many possibilities
and practical considerations we can have to make the Holy Eucharist
everything to us not only in theory and aspiration, but also in
practice in our daily grind.
We therefore need to
enkindle our Eucharistic amazement and to intensify our Eucharistic
piety. In this matter, we can never overdo things. We should try our
best that our Eucharistic piety continues to grow strong and deep.