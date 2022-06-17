Air Force' Black
Hawk helis airlifts vax to isolated Eastern Visayas islands
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 17, 2022
BORONGAN CITY –
Philippine Air Force S70i Black Hawk #118 helicopter delivered Covid
19 vaccines to Suluan and Homonhon Islands in Guiuan, Eastern Samar
on June 16, 2022.
The Department of Health (DOH)
Region VIII requested the trip to administer booster shots to the
residents of two historical islands.
The helicopter left
Tactical Operations Group (TOG) Headquarters in Tacloban City at
7:50 AM for Guiuan Airport. It briefly touched down at Guiuan at
8:12 AM to pick up the vaccines and the DOH personnel.
The first destination was
on the easternmost island, the Suluan Island, Eastern Visayas.
Suluan Island was the first island the team of European explorer
Ferdinand set foot on in 1521. The helicopter landed at 8:34 AM on
the scrappy landing zone prepared by the islanders and immediately
unloaded the vaccines.
The second destination was
Homonhon Island vaccines arrived at 8:46 AM. The island has several
barangays and is dominated by the mining of nickel.
Suluan is two hours from
Guiuan by boat while Homonhon is one hour. Sea travel is rough,
especially in the afternoon.
AFP's Joint Task Force
Storm and 8th Infantry Division Commander Major General Edgardo De
Leon commended the Officers and personnel of Tactical Operations
Group 8 Magellan for being reliable and steadfast in support of the
JTF Storm's cause.
"TOG 8 has always been a
dependable partner. In our campaign against terrorism, in times of
disaster, and even in our fight against this pandemic. We also take
this opportunity to thank President Duterte for modernizing the AFP.
It helped us better defend and serve our people," De Leon said.
The mission of TOG 8 ended
at 9:26 AM.