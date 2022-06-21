The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

A new paved road serves locals of Almagro, Samar

Almagro road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 21, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Residents of the coastal municipality of Almagro, Samar now ply this newly-constructed road from Barangays Talahid to Costa Rica with a total revised contract amount of P48.79 million.

The road is part of a bigger circumferential road project that will eventually connect all barangays of the said municipality giving them ease and comfort in terms of travel not only of their products but of locals living therein. It is also in preparation for the continuing growth not only in vehicle population but also in their economic aspect. Aside from that, this will also boost their tourism attracting more visitors that will generate more income for the municipality.

This six-meter wide, two-lane concreted road covers a length of 1.8 kilometers offers greater mobility and ease of traffic for motorists. Apart from it, a slope protection is also constructed along it for stability which spans 1,800 linear meters and a height that varies from one (1) to 2.5 meters due to different slope elevations. Pipe culverts were also incorporated for better water flow and drainage feature.

The project is drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021.

 

 