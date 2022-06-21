A new paved road
serves locals of Almagro, Samar
By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 21, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Residents of the coastal municipality of Almagro, Samar now ply this
newly-constructed road from Barangays Talahid to Costa Rica with a total
revised contract amount of P48.79 million.
The road is part of a bigger
circumferential road project that will eventually connect all barangays
of the said municipality giving them ease and comfort in terms of travel
not only of their products but of locals living therein. It is also in
preparation for the continuing growth not only in vehicle population but
also in their economic aspect. Aside from that, this will also boost
their tourism attracting more visitors that will generate more income
for the municipality.
This six-meter wide, two-lane
concreted road covers a length of 1.8 kilometers offers greater mobility
and ease of traffic for motorists. Apart from it, a slope protection is
also constructed along it for stability which spans 1,800 linear meters
and a height that varies from one (1) to 2.5 meters due to different
slope elevations. Pipe culverts were also incorporated for better water
flow and drainage feature.
The project is drawn from the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021.