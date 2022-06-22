Two slope
protection structures provide safety in Brgy. Lonoy
By
ROMELLA LALAINE A.
GUARDE
June 22, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY – Two
(2) slope protection structures erected by Samar First District
Engineering Office now provides safety for the residents and
travelling motorized vehicles along Calbayog-Catarman Road and along
Daang Maharlika in Brgy. Lonoy.
The slope protection structure constructed along Calbayog-Catarman
Road has a scope of work which includes a segment with stone
masonry, and a segment consisting of a structural concrete with
reinforcing steel.
The segment with stone masonry spans to a length of 91 meters and an
average height of 2-3 meters on both sides of the road, with a
parapet of 0.8 meters x 0.3 meters.
On the other hand, the segment consisting of a structural concrete
with reinforcing steel covers to a length of 65 meters and a height
of 4.25 meters on both sides of the road, with a parapet of 0.8
meters x 0.3 meters. Additionally, concrete piles have been
installed, which are known in the construction and foundation repair
industries for their high load capacity, resistance to water from
excess drainage, ease of installation, and overall affordability.
Moreover, the slope protection structure along Daang Maharlika
covers a total area of 1,645 square meters. Part of its scope of
work is a structural concrete with reinforcing steel which comprises
a length of 305.5 meters and a height of 3 meters. Furthermore, its
scope of work includes a parapet with a height of 0.9 meters and a
canal extending to a length of 180 meters. Twenty (20) units of
solar street light has likewise been installed along the said slope
protection structure.
The two (2) slope protection structures have a cumulative contract
amount of P89.87 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA)
2021.
Slope protection structures offer long-term stabilization of the
slope in the surrounding area by avoiding soil deterioration and
erosion; thereby, ensuring the protection of properties and people
from damage and injury. The same is expected by the DPWH-Samar I
through the erection of these two (2) slope protection structures in
Brgy. Lonoy.