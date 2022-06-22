Two slope protection structures provide safety in Brgy. Lonoy

By ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE

June 22, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Two (2) slope protection structures erected by Samar First District Engineering Office now provides safety for the residents and travelling motorized vehicles along Calbayog-Catarman Road and along Daang Maharlika in Brgy. Lonoy.

The slope protection structure constructed along Calbayog-Catarman Road has a scope of work which includes a segment with stone masonry, and a segment consisting of a structural concrete with reinforcing steel.

The segment with stone masonry spans to a length of 91 meters and an average height of 2-3 meters on both sides of the road, with a parapet of 0.8 meters x 0.3 meters.

On the other hand, the segment consisting of a structural concrete with reinforcing steel covers to a length of 65 meters and a height of 4.25 meters on both sides of the road, with a parapet of 0.8 meters x 0.3 meters. Additionally, concrete piles have been installed, which are known in the construction and foundation repair industries for their high load capacity, resistance to water from excess drainage, ease of installation, and overall affordability.

Moreover, the slope protection structure along Daang Maharlika covers a total area of 1,645 square meters. Part of its scope of work is a structural concrete with reinforcing steel which comprises a length of 305.5 meters and a height of 3 meters. Furthermore, its scope of work includes a parapet with a height of 0.9 meters and a canal extending to a length of 180 meters. Twenty (20) units of solar street light has likewise been installed along the said slope protection structure.

The two (2) slope protection structures have a cumulative contract amount of P89.87 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2021.