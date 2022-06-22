The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

KOA flies to the city of festivals

card koa cafe

By CARD MRI
June 22, 2022

SAN PABLO CITY – Sharing good stories over a cup of coffee, CARD MRI Publishing House’s Koa Kafe heads to Tagum City, Davao Del Norte on June 17, 2022.

Popping up at CMDI Tagum, the pop-up café brings its storytelling activities for children, exciting games for nanays, other CARD MRI quality products on a one-day event available to all. Visitors can enjoy a free cup of coffee as they browse the various publications of CARD Publishing featured on the event. Available for public viewing is CARD MRI’s newspaper, Sulong, that features news about CARD MRI and inspiring stories from its clients, hoping to spark meaningful conversations as patrons visit the café. Hijos Tours’ Yuhom Box, which features classic Pinoy games, is also available in the event for visitors to play.

Besides the free coffee and Indomie by Mga Likha ni Inay, CARD MRI’s marketing arm, members may bring their children for Koa’s storytelling for kids. The storytelling aligns to the mission of CARD Publishing house, which is to inspire and raise the new generation of readers. The kids’ story “Ang Lapis ni Anya” serves as the highlight of the event. It tells the story of Anya and how she learned how to use her gadgets wisely.

Past flights

Launched on March 25, 2022, Koa Kafe has since visited several cities and provinces before landing on Tagum City. Born with the aim of bringing information about microfinance and CARD MRI closer to its members, Koa has flown to six of CARD MRI’s financial institutions’ branches. Since its first flight on March 25, Koa Kafe has been to the cities of Vigan, Masbate, Bay, Sta. Cruz, and San Pablo City. With almost a hundred attendees of the storytelling for kids, CARD Publishing slowly raises the next generation of reading, one pop-up café event at a time.

 

 