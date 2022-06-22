KOA flies to the city of festivals

By CARD MRI

June 22, 2022

SAN PABLO CITY – Sharing good stories over a cup of coffee, CARD MRI Publishing House’s Koa Kafe heads to Tagum City, Davao Del Norte on June 17, 2022.

Popping up at CMDI Tagum, the pop-up café brings its storytelling activities for children, exciting games for nanays, other CARD MRI quality products on a one-day event available to all. Visitors can enjoy a free cup of coffee as they browse the various publications of CARD Publishing featured on the event. Available for public viewing is CARD MRI’s newspaper, Sulong, that features news about CARD MRI and inspiring stories from its clients, hoping to spark meaningful conversations as patrons visit the café. Hijos Tours’ Yuhom Box, which features classic Pinoy games, is also available in the event for visitors to play.

Besides the free coffee and Indomie by Mga Likha ni Inay, CARD MRI’s marketing arm, members may bring their children for Koa’s storytelling for kids. The storytelling aligns to the mission of CARD Publishing house, which is to inspire and raise the new generation of readers. The kids’ story “Ang Lapis ni Anya” serves as the highlight of the event. It tells the story of Anya and how she learned how to use her gadgets wisely.

