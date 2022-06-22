KOA flies to the
city of festivals
By
CARD MRI
June 22, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
Sharing good stories over a cup of coffee, CARD MRI Publishing
House’s Koa Kafe heads to Tagum City, Davao Del Norte on June 17,
2022.
Popping up at CMDI Tagum,
the pop-up café brings its storytelling activities for children,
exciting games for nanays, other CARD MRI quality products on a
one-day event available to all. Visitors can enjoy a free cup of
coffee as they browse the various publications of CARD Publishing
featured on the event. Available for public viewing is CARD MRI’s
newspaper, Sulong, that features news about CARD MRI and inspiring
stories from its clients, hoping to spark meaningful conversations
as patrons visit the café. Hijos Tours’ Yuhom Box, which features
classic Pinoy games, is also available in the event for visitors to
play.
Besides the free coffee
and Indomie by Mga Likha ni Inay, CARD MRI’s marketing arm, members
may bring their children for Koa’s storytelling for kids. The
storytelling aligns to the mission of CARD Publishing house, which
is to inspire and raise the new generation of readers. The kids’
story “Ang Lapis ni Anya” serves as the highlight of the event. It
tells the story of Anya and how she learned how to use her gadgets
wisely.
Past flights
Launched on March 25,
2022, Koa Kafe has since visited several cities and provinces before
landing on Tagum City. Born with the aim of bringing information
about microfinance and CARD MRI closer to its members, Koa has flown
to six of CARD MRI’s financial institutions’ branches. Since its
first flight on March 25, Koa Kafe has been to the cities of Vigan,
Masbate, Bay, Sta. Cruz, and San Pablo City. With almost a hundred
attendees of the storytelling for kids, CARD Publishing slowly
raises the next generation of reading, one pop-up café event at a
time.