Sandugo to NTC:
Crack down on fake news and red-tagging, not advocates and
journalists
By SANDUGO Alliance
June 23, 2022
QUEZON CITY – On
June 6, the National Security Council (NSC) through Hermogenes
Esperon requested the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)
to restrict access to 28 websites, citing them as “affiliates and
supporters” of “terrorists and terrorist organizations” and
purveyors of “misinformation campaigns.” Websites were picked
arbitrarily without any due process.
Many of the websites cited
in the directive have consistently featured stories of our struggle
for land and rights. Some are alternative media outlets like
Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly, which have received acclaim through the
years for the caliber of their journalism. Some are of legal
progressive formations like Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, the
International League of People's Struggles, and various peasant
organizations which have stood alongside us in our quest for our
right to self-determination. Others include the Rural Missionaries
of the Philippines and the Save Our Schools network, which have been
key to the establishment and defense of Lumad schools; prior to
being targeted by the Duterte regime, these schools have reaped
initial recognition from the Department of Education itself.
This is a clear
restriction of our right to visibility and dissent. Disinformation
and red-tagging is currently disseminated widely through state
channels and resources, drowning out the legitimate cries of
indigenous peoples and Bangsamoro peoples. This new NSC directive
further diminishes our already-dwindling democratic space.
We refuse to be silenced.
Advocates of national minorities and human rights are not
terrorists. This is exactly why we have been vocal in our opposition
to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which was railroaded by the
Duterte administration during the throes of the pandemic. Through
this act, organizations and individuals critical of the status quo
are easily tagged as terrorists and therefore stripped away of their
freedoms and basic rights. The NTC directive is made possible by
this draconian Anti-Terror Act.
Sandugo Alliance demands
that the NTC retract the order to arbitrarily restrict these
websites. The internet should remain a democratic space. Instead,
the NTC should turn its attention to sites and outlets that purvey
fake news and disinformation, harass media outlets, and red-tag
activists. Many of these are within easy access of the Commission,
as they are platforms manned by the government itself.