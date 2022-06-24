DAR-EV tops
representation in quasi-judicial cases in 2020
|
Former
Acting Agrarian Reform Secretary Bernie Cruz (center) pose with
DAR Eastern Visayas lawyers headed by the Regional Legal
Division chief, Atty. Christopher Ryan Rosal.
(Photo by
Christopher Ryan Rosal)
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
June 24, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Legal sector of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern
Visayas was recently recognized by DAR Central Office for having the
highest number of quasi-judicial cases represented before the DAR
Adjudication Board (DARAB) in 2020.
Legal Division chief,
lawyer Christopher Ryan Rosal disclosed that the plaques of
recognition were presented to them by Agrarian Reform Secretary
Bernie Cruz during the Strategic Planning for Legal Processes,
Knowledge-Mapping on DAR Administrative Order No. 1, series of 2021,
Legal Templates and Finalization of Resolution of Cases held last
month in Talisay, Batangas.
According to
Undersecretary Luis Meinrado Pañgulayan of the Legal Affairs Office,
Eastern Visayas made a total of 2,756 representations in
quasi-judicial cases in 2020 topping other regions. It was followed
by Central Visayas with 1,725 and Central Luzon with 1,482.
Rosal shared that this is
the second consecutive year that DAR Eastern Visayas ranked first in
this category.
He gave the credit to the
legal officers throughout the region who are eager to represent the
farmers in their cases before the DARAB. They have the heart to help
the farmers, he stressed.
Rosal also thanked the
legal chiefs of the DAR Provincial Offices for their support and
cooperation in attaining a zero-backlog for the region at the end of
the year.