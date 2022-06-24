Victory’s recipe
Teresa
Desin, a CARD Bank client from Legazpi City, Albay, sees her
Pili Nuts products as God’s blessing to her family.
By
CARD MRI
June 24, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
Pili Nuts are one of the most famous pasalubongs from the Bicol
Region. It is an ethnic food that comes from the fruit of the Pili
tree called Canarium ovatum. Pili nuts usually grow in the Region of
Bicol. That’s why it is one of the most common livelihoods in the
area and can be seen in the market. Tourism contributed to the
growth of the Pili Nut business in this area because this is what
the tourists buy as a pasalubong.
Fifty-three-year-old Teresa Desin from Legazpi, Bicol used Pili
Nuts, a product popular to tourists, as her livelihood. Being a
mother of five, Teresa used Pili Nuts as her family’s source of
income for their daily needs and expenses.
Inspired by her husband, Desin, Teresa named her business, “Desin
Pili Nuts,” known for its unique taste and affordable price compared
to its competitors. The business was running smoothly until the
COVID-19 pandemic came.
The pandemic caused a lot of changes in tourism and in market
transactions. The number of tourists in various places in the Bicol
Region has decreased due to the restrictions implemented to avoid
the transmission of the virus. Because of this, Teresa’s Pili Nut
business suffered greatly as the number of tourists declined. She
realized that she needed help to solve her problem.
Fortunately, CARD Bank, a microfinance-oriented rural bank which
gives financial assistance to low-income households through its
products and services, helped Teresa save her business.
Teresa borrowed money from CARD Bank amounting to P15,000 and used
it as capital to develop her business and improve her product
recipe. With this capital, she made mouthwatering and nutritious
Pili Nuts for her customers. Because of her recipe, her sales
increased by P25,000 during the first year, P40,000 during the
second year, P120,000 during the third year, and currently, her
business is earning P275,000.
Aside from the financial assistance, CARD Bank helped Teresa with
the education of her children who are now fully qualified police
officers and teachers. Teresa also had the means to build a new
house and buy a tricycle for her husband and son. She also opened a
sari-sari store business to add to her sources of income. Because of
this, Teresa improved her family’s chances for a better life.
According to Teresa, the recipe for her Pili Nuts is a blessing from
God. When she added determination and hard work as recipes to
success, she experienced victory in the midst of struggles.