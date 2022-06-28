N. Samar newly
inaugurated bridge to boost fight against insurgency
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 28, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – “Insurgency ends where road begins”, this adage has been
emphasized during the inauguration of the Simora Bridge in Laoang,
Northern Samar, one of the three bridges under Samar Pacific Coastal
Road Project (SPCR) in the province of Northern Samar.
The Simora Bridge is a
161 meters road project that connects the “Pacific Towns” of Laoang
and Palapag in Northern Samar especially the barangays that were
formerly considered as hotbed of insurgency or identified as
Konsolidado, Kinokonsolida, Expansion and Recovery (KKER) barangays.
In his message, Northern
Samar Provincial Governor, Edwin Marino Ongchuan said that this
project will greatly contribute in reducing poverty incidence since
the realization of this infrastructure project will increase
economic activities through this improved transportation
connectivity.
The Governor is also
optimistic that this project will be significant in the government’s
pursuit of ending insurgency in Northern Samar knowing that the
province has long been dubbed as the stronghold of the Communist
Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army – Terrorists (CNTs) in
the region.
“There is an adage that
says insurgency ends when the road begins. The Provincial Government
is very optimistic that this road project will contribute in the
eradication of the local armed conflict in this part of Northern
Samar,” Ongchuan said.
The incoming Mayor of
Palapag, Florencio Fawa Batula is also confident that the Samar
Pacific Coastal Road Projects in Northern Samar will be significant
in the government’s advocacy of ending insurgency.
“It will cut the
insurgency especially that it transcends the interior barangays,”
Batula said.
Meanwhile, the Commander
of 803rd Infantry Brigade, Colonel Perfecto Peñaredondo said that
the Simora Bridge will contribute in the eradication of issues being
exploited by the NPA terrorists.
“Malaking bagay na
maidugtong natin sila sa mga urban center at mawala na rin ‘yong mga
ini-exploit ng mga NPA na pinababayaan sila ng gobyerno. Mawawalan
na ng saysay ‘yong mga ginagamit na isyu na pagpapabaya ng gobyerno
at kawalan ng oportunidad sa hanapbuhay, ‘yan ang matutugunan ng
project na ito, Simora bridge and Samar Pacific Coastal Road
Projects,” Peñaredondo said.
Peñaredondo also believe
that this would be a great help in boosting the economy, livelihood
and the lives of the people living in the pacific towns who will
benefit in the said project.
The construction of SPCRP
has long been posed with threats from CNTs which prompted the AFP
and PNP personnel to secure and thwart attacks of the NPA terrorist
in their goal of sabotaging the project. For the past years, several
uniformed personnel paid an ultimate sacrifice in protecting and
ensuring the completion of the projects.
With this, Batula
expressed his gratitude to the uniformed personnel especially in the
military and encourage them to maintain the partnership as they gear
towards an insurgency-free province.
“Let’s continue the
partnership, mas paigtingin pa natin ang ELCAC especially the CSP
program kasi ito lang yung paraan para mairadicate natin yung
insurgency in the province, not only in the province but also in the
whole country as a whole,” Batula said.
The SPCRP is attributed to
the flagship program of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte under the
Build Build Build program which aims to achieve peace by enhancing
accessibility in the delivery of much needed goods and services that
will help stimulate economic growth and reduce the problem of
isolation in areas where NPA terrorist thrives.
Aside from Simora Bridge
under SPCRP in Northern Samar are two other bridges, the 31-meter
Jangtud 1 Bridge, and 69-meter Jangtud 2 Bridge, with a budget of
P997, 500,000.74.
The completion of the
project will eventually establish a circumferential road loop of
Samar Island, it will become a major roadlink of Northern Samar and
Eastern Samar provinces in the island of Samar.