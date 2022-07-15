Central Luzon
State U is first HEI to establish peace markers in PH
Press Release
July 15, 2022
NUEVA ECIJA – In
support for peace education, Central Luzon State University (CLSU)
inaugurated peace markers on July 15, 2022, the first to be
established in a higher education institution (HEI).
This is a joint project of
CLSU, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) –
Philippines, and Volunteer Individuals for Peace (VIP), a
non-government organization established by Dr. Ronald L. Adamat,
Commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).
Dr. Danilo S. Vargas, Vice
President for Administration, said that the peace markers symbolize
CLSU’s commitment of promoting peace education.
“By inaugurating these
markers, CLSU will be inspired to further strengthen its commitment
to the propagation of peace in the communities and to the world,” he
said during his speech.
In the pursuance of peace,
Dr. Adamat declared that he would establish peace monuments in all
state universities and colleges (SUCs) starting with SUCs under his
supervision, during his speech in the Unveiling Ceremony of the
Peace Monument in Siniloan Integrated National High School held in
February 2022. He also authored the memorandum order of CHED
mandating SUCs to integrate peace education in the higher education
curricula, as a result of the partnership signed between CHED and
HWPL in 2018.
Peace Education is one of
the core initiatives of HWPL. HWPL provides Peace Education training
to educators from partner schools and volunteer teachers to raise
students and youths as peacemakers. To date, 2,551 teachers from 557
educational institutions in the Philippines alone have been
capacitated to teach peace education to up to 23,000 students.
In his speech, Dr. Adamat
shared his plan to establish Peace Clubs in SUCs starting in CLSU to
embed the ‘peace culture in the hearts of the students’ and to shape
them as nation-builders once they step out of the university. He
also plans to hold a music festival in the university to encourage
the youths’ active participation in spreading peace awareness.