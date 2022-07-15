News page
Central Luzon State U is first HEI to establish peace markers in PH

clsu peace markers

Press Release
July 15, 2022

NUEVA ECIJA – In support for peace education, Central Luzon State University (CLSU) inaugurated peace markers on July 15, 2022, the first to be established in a higher education institution (HEI).

This is a joint project of CLSU, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) – Philippines, and Volunteer Individuals for Peace (VIP), a non-government organization established by Dr. Ronald L. Adamat, Commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Dr. Danilo S. Vargas, Vice President for Administration, said that the peace markers symbolize CLSU’s commitment of promoting peace education.

“By inaugurating these markers, CLSU will be inspired to further strengthen its commitment to the propagation of peace in the communities and to the world,” he said during his speech.

In the pursuance of peace, Dr. Adamat declared that he would establish peace monuments in all state universities and colleges (SUCs) starting with SUCs under his supervision, during his speech in the Unveiling Ceremony of the Peace Monument in Siniloan Integrated National High School held in February 2022. He also authored the memorandum order of CHED mandating SUCs to integrate peace education in the higher education curricula, as a result of the partnership signed between CHED and HWPL in 2018.

Peace Education is one of the core initiatives of HWPL. HWPL provides Peace Education training to educators from partner schools and volunteer teachers to raise students and youths as peacemakers. To date, 2,551 teachers from 557 educational institutions in the Philippines alone have been capacitated to teach peace education to up to 23,000 students.

In his speech, Dr. Adamat shared his plan to establish Peace Clubs in SUCs starting in CLSU to embed the ‘peace culture in the hearts of the students’ and to shape them as nation-builders once they step out of the university. He also plans to hold a music festival in the university to encourage the youths’ active participation in spreading peace awareness.

 

 