CARD MRI exhibits
countless stories through “An Sakuyang Kinang”
|
CARD
Astro Laboratories President Mary Grace Quinola shares one of
her favorite memories with CARD MRI through “An Sakuyang Kinang”
Polaroid Wall. The wall enables visitors to post their treasured
photos with CARD MRI that tells a memorable story with the
institution.
By
JEFFREY C. TANDINGAN
July 13, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY – To
see CARD MRI through the lens of its clients and showcase their
colorful stories to the public, CARD MRI opens “An Sakuyang Kinang”
Photo Exhibit, located at Room 306, Maharlika Square Events Place
from July 4 to 8, 2022.
Coming from a Bikol phrase
that translates to “Ang Aking Kislap”, the exhibit aims to tell the
stories of its centers that portray success, inspiration, and hope
through the lenses and flashes of photography, hence the photo
exhibit’s title. The featured photos are from one of CARD MRI’s
online contests in 2022, entitled “Kislap ng Padayon”.
Boasting a total of 90
photos from the centers of CARD MRI’s Banking Institutions namely
CARD Bank, CARD SME Bank, CARD MRI Rizal Bank (CARD RBI), and CARD
Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), visitors can take a moment to appreciate
the stories told through photography. To give spotlight to the
contest’s institutional winners, three columns can be found in the
exhibit that features the entries and the stories behind their
photos. The institutional winners are Poblacion 7 from Davao
Oriental, a center of CARD Inc., Salvacion 3P from Davao Del Norte,
a center of CARD SME Bank, and Morning Star from Agusan Del Sur, a
center of CARD RBI.
One of the main
attractions of the photo-exhibit is the entry of the contest’s grand
winner, Vibe 10, a CARD Bank center from Camarines Sur. Printed on
2.5mx1.4m tarpaulin, the photo shows two individuals gleefully
smiling as they glance on their lamp, all while preparing to set
sail on a fishing trip on a full moon.
To Vibe 10, the symbolisms
they presented is a depiction of how they see CARD MRI and the
mothers that make up their center. The lamp held by the individuals
symbolizes the mothers of CARD MRI that light up any dark situation,
and together with CARD MRI, symbolized by the full moon, inspires
hope as they prepare and wait for a brighter future.
“Through exhibits like
this, we get to see the stories and perspectives of our centers that
we rarely get a glimpse on. As an organization that prides itself on
having a meaningful understanding of its clients and clients, this a
heartwarming eyeopener and an inspiring exhibit for all,” said CARD
MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito as he walks through the
exhibit.
“As visitors walk through
this exhibit, we get a glimpse of the lives of our clients, their
stories, and their journey together with CARD MRI. Through these
photos, anyone would be inspired to act. For CARD MRI, this will
only fuel our drive to work harder towards poverty eradication, to
let these centers share more of their colorful and inspiring
stories,” CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B.
Alip on the impact of these stories for the organization.
Besides the photo-exhibit,
displays such as the “An Sakuyang Kinang” Polaroid Wall can be
viewed. The wall inspires visitors to share their own stories
through pictures. Different merchandises, from Koa Kafe and Hijos
Tours, are also available for purchase in the exhibit. To view all
90 entries displayed, please visit the “Online Ugnayan and Kwentuhan”
Facebook page @CARDkwento.