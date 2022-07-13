NMP holds
symbolic turn-over ceremony
Press Release
July 13, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – In a symbolic gesture, NMP Executive Director Joel B.
Maglunsod handed over the helm of leadership to his successor, OIC
Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan during the symbolic turn-over
ceremony conducted last 07 July 2022 at the Sophia’s Way Event
Center, City Central Park, Sagkahan, Tacloban City.
Outgoing ED Maglunsod in his message shared, “I am deeply honored to
turn-over to Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan, OIC Executive Director, the
symbolic key and NMP flag which symbolize the responsibility to take
the lead of the National Maritime Polytechnic particularly in
attaining its mission to train and upgrade the competencies of the
Filipino seafarers and provide maritime researches which are attuned
to the needs of the maritime industry”
In her acceptance speech, OIC ED Macadawan took note of her
predecessor's “many accomplishments” which, she said, are “difficult
to replicate.” She, however, urged NMP employees to help her “take
off from and carry on a lot of things that still need to be done.”
“I accept the challenge of
steering NMP in pursuit to the delivery of its mandates and
functions. We will continue to be a key mover in the maritime
industry through quality and responsive maritime education,
trainings and researches”, she expressed.
OIC ED Macadawan also
thanked DOLE Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma for the trust and
confidence in her capabilities to lead NMP.
The ceremony was attended
by DOLE RO 8 Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena and other
members of the DOLE 8 Regional Coordinating Council namely: OIC -
Regional Director Ma. Evangelina Veloso-Filamor and Ms. Katrina
Obejera of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); Atty.
Michelle Basal of Employees' Compensation Commission (ECC); Atty.
Marie Ronette Barreda-Campo of Regional Tripartite Wages and
Productivity Board (RTWPB 8); and Engr. Maria Elena Diez of
Occupational of Safety and Health Center (OSHC).
OIC ED Macadawan will
maneuver NMP until 31 July 2022, or until a replacement has been
appointed or designated, whichever comes first.