NMP holds symbolic turn-over ceremony

TACLOBAN CITY – In a symbolic gesture, NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod handed over the helm of leadership to his successor, OIC Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan during the symbolic turn-over ceremony conducted last 07 July 2022 at the Sophia’s Way Event Center, City Central Park, Sagkahan, Tacloban City.

Outgoing ED Maglunsod in his message shared, “I am deeply honored to turn-over to Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan, OIC Executive Director, the symbolic key and NMP flag which symbolize the responsibility to take the lead of the National Maritime Polytechnic particularly in attaining its mission to train and upgrade the competencies of the Filipino seafarers and provide maritime researches which are attuned to the needs of the maritime industry”

In her acceptance speech, OIC ED Macadawan took note of her predecessor's “many accomplishments” which, she said, are “difficult to replicate.” She, however, urged NMP employees to help her “take off from and carry on a lot of things that still need to be done.”

“I accept the challenge of steering NMP in pursuit to the delivery of its mandates and functions. We will continue to be a key mover in the maritime industry through quality and responsive maritime education, trainings and researches”, she expressed.

OIC ED Macadawan also thanked DOLE Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma for the trust and confidence in her capabilities to lead NMP.

The ceremony was attended by DOLE RO 8 Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena and other members of the DOLE 8 Regional Coordinating Council namely: OIC - Regional Director Ma. Evangelina Veloso-Filamor and Ms. Katrina Obejera of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); Atty. Michelle Basal of Employees' Compensation Commission (ECC); Atty. Marie Ronette Barreda-Campo of Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB 8); and Engr. Maria Elena Diez of Occupational of Safety and Health Center (OSHC).