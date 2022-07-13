News page
NMP Inks agreement with PIT on conduct of trainings

NMP OIC Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan and PIT President Norberto C. Olavides present copy of the signed MOA.

Press Release
July 13, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – With the aim of advancing the capabilities of the maritime cadets by ensuring that necessary competences are obtained through effective maritime instructions and quality trainings, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government maritime training and research institution in the country, entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Palompon Institute of Technology (PIT), a state college located in Region 8.

The collaboration was made possible with PIT’s utmost desire to comply with the requirements of the Joint CHED-MARINA Memorandum Circular No. 1, series of 2019 entitled “Policies, Standards and Guidelines for the Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering Programs”.

“This partnership is an affirmation of NMP’s capability in terms of expertise and facilities needed in the effective delivery of quality trainings to our maritime cadets”, said NMP OIC Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan.

The trainings that will be availed by PIT from NMP are: Basic Training (BT) with PADAMS, SHAPIMS & GSTS; Security Awareness Training and seafarers with designated Security Duties (SAT with SDSD); and Medical First Aid (MEFA). The MOA shall take effect for a period of three (3) years (2022-2025) unless otherwise extended as mutually agreed by both parties.

The signing was attended by NMP OIC Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan and PIT President Norberto C. Olavides together with other personnel from both parties. The activity was also witnessed by different media outlets in the region.

 

 