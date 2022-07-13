NMP Inks
agreement with PIT on conduct of trainings
NMP
Press Release
July 13, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
With the aim of advancing the capabilities of the maritime cadets by
ensuring that necessary competences are obtained through effective
maritime instructions and quality trainings, the National Maritime
Polytechnic (NMP), the only government maritime training and
research institution in the country, entered into a Memorandum of
Agreement (MOA) with the Palompon Institute of Technology (PIT), a
state college located in Region 8.
The collaboration was made
possible with PIT’s utmost desire to comply with the requirements of
the Joint CHED-MARINA Memorandum Circular No. 1, series of 2019
entitled “Policies, Standards and Guidelines for the Bachelor of
Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) and Bachelor of Science in
Marine Engineering Programs”.
“This partnership is an
affirmation of NMP’s capability in terms of expertise and facilities
needed in the effective delivery of quality trainings to our
maritime cadets”, said NMP OIC Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan.
The trainings that will be
availed by PIT from NMP are: Basic Training (BT) with PADAMS,
SHAPIMS & GSTS; Security Awareness Training and seafarers with
designated Security Duties (SAT with SDSD); and Medical First Aid (MEFA).
The MOA shall take effect for a period of three (3) years
(2022-2025) unless otherwise extended as mutually agreed by both
parties.
The signing was attended
by NMP OIC Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan and PIT President
Norberto C. Olavides together with other personnel from both
parties. The activity was also witnessed by different media outlets
in the region.