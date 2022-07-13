Eastern Visayas
posts 94.0% employment rate in April 2022
By
PSA-8
July 13, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Eastern Visayas registered a Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR)
of 60.0 percent in April 2022. This placed the region’s labor force
at 1.95 million persons who were either employed or unemployed out
of the estimated 3.24 million population 15 years old and over in
April 2022.
The 60.0 percent LFPR was
higher by 2.0 percentage points than the LFPR in January 2022 posted
at 58.0 percent. This means that the labor force in April 2022 was
stronger by around 75 thousand persons than the 1.87 million persons
in the labor force in January 2022. However, the number was lower by
around 37 thousand persons compared with the 1.98 million persons in
the labor force in the same period in 2021.
The region’s Employment
Rate (ER) in April 2022 was estimated at 94.0 percent. This
translates to 1.83 million employed persons out of the 1.95 million
persons in the labor force. This was higher by about 90 thousand
employed persons than the 1.74 million employed persons reported in
January 2022; but, lower by around 54 thousand compared with the
1.88 million employed persons in April 2021.
Eastern Visayas’
unemployment rate has improved at 6.0 percent, lower by 1.0
percentage point compared with the 7.0 percent unemployment rate
recorded in January 2022. This was equivalent to around 116 thousand
persons in the labor force who were unemployed in April 2022, lower
by 15 thousand unemployed persons compared with the 131 thousand
unemployed persons in January 2022. However, the latest unemployment
rate was 1.0 percentage point higher than the unemployment rate in
April 2021 at 5.0 percent.
The underemployment rate
in Eastern Visayas was posted at 14.8 percent or 271 thousand
persons out of the 1.83 million employed persons in April 2022. The
latest underemployment rate has improved compared with the
underemployment rates of 19.8 percent and 15.5 percent in January
2022 and April 2021, respectively.