Eastern Visayas posts 94.0% employment rate in April 2022

By PSA-8

July 13, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Eastern Visayas registered a Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) of 60.0 percent in April 2022. This placed the region’s labor force at 1.95 million persons who were either employed or unemployed out of the estimated 3.24 million population 15 years old and over in April 2022.

The 60.0 percent LFPR was higher by 2.0 percentage points than the LFPR in January 2022 posted at 58.0 percent. This means that the labor force in April 2022 was stronger by around 75 thousand persons than the 1.87 million persons in the labor force in January 2022. However, the number was lower by around 37 thousand persons compared with the 1.98 million persons in the labor force in the same period in 2021.

The region’s Employment Rate (ER) in April 2022 was estimated at 94.0 percent. This translates to 1.83 million employed persons out of the 1.95 million persons in the labor force. This was higher by about 90 thousand employed persons than the 1.74 million employed persons reported in January 2022; but, lower by around 54 thousand compared with the 1.88 million employed persons in April 2021.

Eastern Visayas’ unemployment rate has improved at 6.0 percent, lower by 1.0 percentage point compared with the 7.0 percent unemployment rate recorded in January 2022. This was equivalent to around 116 thousand persons in the labor force who were unemployed in April 2022, lower by 15 thousand unemployed persons compared with the 131 thousand unemployed persons in January 2022. However, the latest unemployment rate was 1.0 percentage point higher than the unemployment rate in April 2021 at 5.0 percent.