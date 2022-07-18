2021 annual
provincial labor force statistics
By
PSA-8
July 18, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – In
2021, Eastern Visayas registered a Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR)
of 63.2 percent. This was 5.0 percentage points higher than the 58.2
percent LFPR reported in 2020, and the highest in the past four (4)
years since 2018. The 63.2 percent LFPR corresponds to around 2.02
million total population 15 years old and over who were either
employed or unemployed during the period in review (Table 1).
Of the six (6) provinces
in the region, Samar registered the highest LFPR at 70.6 percent,
corresponding to 381 thousand labor force during the year in review.
This was followed by Biliran, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar with
68.2 percent, 66.5 percent and 65.1 percent, respectively. Leyte
posted the lowest LFPR at 58.7 percent. Tacloban City, the lone
Highly Urbanized City (HUC) in the region, had 58.9 percent LFPR in
2021.
There were about 1.88
million employed persons out of the estimated 2.02 million labor
force in 2021. This placed the region’s employment rate at 93.4
percent, higher by 1.4 percentage points than the 92.0 percent
employment rate in 2020. However, this was lower by 2.4 percentage
points and 2.2 percentage points compared with the 95.8 percent and
95.6 percent employment rates in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Meanwhile, among provinces
in the region, Samar posted the highest employment rate in Eastern
Visayas at 96.1 percent. Eastern Samar was next with 95.0 percent
employment rate, followed by Biliran at 92.9 percent employment
rate. The lowest employment rate was reported in Northern Samar at
91.5 percent, tailed by Leyte and Southern Leyte at 92.4 percent and
92.5 percent, respectively. Tacloban City recorded 93.5 percent
employment rate during the year in review.
Eastern Visayas posted a
6.6 percent unemployment rate in 2021. This means that there were
around 134 thousand persons unemployed out of the 2.02 million
persons in the labor force in 2021. This showed an improvement from
the 8.0 percent unemployment rate in 2020. This rate, however, was
still higher compared with the unemployment rates in 2018 and 2019
at 4.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.
Among the provinces in
Region 8, Northern Samar reported the highest unemployment rate at
8.5 percent, followed by Leyte, Southern Leyte and Biliran at 7.6
percent, 7.5 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively. The rest of the
provinces posted lower unemployment than the 6.6 percent
unemployment rate in Region 8 with Samar recording the lowest
unemployment rate at 3.9 percent, followed by Eastern Samar at 5.0
percent. Meanwhile, Tacloban City posted 6.5 percent unemployment
rate in 2021.
Underemployed population
is the proportion of employed population who expresses the desire to
have additional hours of work in their present job, or an additional
job, or to have a new job with longer working hours. The
underemployment rate in Eastern Visayas in the past four years has
been double-digit, fluctuating slightly from 21.4 percent in 2018 to
20.9 percent in 2021.
The region’s 20.9 percent
underemployment rate in 2021 translates to about 394 thousand
underemployed persons out of the estimated 1.88 million employed
population recorded during the said year. All provinces reported
double-digit underemployment rates except Eastern Samar where
underemployment rate was 9.1 percent. Northern Samar posted the
highest at 29.7 percent, Southern Leyte ranked second at 27.2
percent, Biliran at 25.0 percent, Leyte at 24.9 percent, then Samar
at 10. 6 percent. Tacloban City had 18.1 percent underemployment
rate.