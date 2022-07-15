DOLE-8 partners
with INGO for housing project in Limasawa
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
July 15, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office 8 through its
Southern Leyte Field Office (SLFO) has recently made partnership
with SDG Promise Japan, an international non-government
organization, and the local government unit of Limasawa, Southern
Leyte for the construction of houses to be given to victims of the
typhoon Odette.
SDG Promise Japan
representatives Yuki Sano Akasaka and Hinako Ohno discussed the
organization's sponsorship for the construction of houses for the 38
indigent households in Limasawa with a target date of completion on
August 15, 2022.
DOLE-SLFO Head, Eden
Ligaya Y. Golong said that the DOLE's counterpart will be the
implementation of TUPAD Program, in partnership with LGU-Limasawa
through Mayor Melchor Petracorta.
“A total of 174 TUPAD
workers from Limasawa will be deployed and they shall do the
clearing of project sites, loading and unloading of materials and
other related light works”, said Golong.
Aside from their wages
from TUPAD program, Ms. Golong said that each worker will also
receive P150.00 daily as meal allowance to be funded by the SDG
Promise Japan.
SDG Promise Japan, in
coordination with the LGU, facilitated the selection of the
recipients of the 38 houses, with priority on the indigents, solo
parents and other typhoon Odette victims who remained homeless until
now.