DOLE-8 partners with INGO for housing project in Limasawa

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
July 15, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office 8 through its Southern Leyte Field Office (SLFO) has recently made partnership with SDG Promise Japan, an international non-government organization, and the local government unit of Limasawa, Southern Leyte for the construction of houses to be given to victims of the typhoon Odette.

Limasawa IslandSDG Promise Japan representatives Yuki Sano Akasaka and Hinako Ohno discussed the organization's sponsorship for the construction of houses for the 38 indigent households in Limasawa with a target date of completion on August 15, 2022.

DOLE-SLFO Head, Eden Ligaya Y. Golong said that the DOLE's counterpart will be the implementation of TUPAD Program, in partnership with LGU-Limasawa through Mayor Melchor Petracorta.

“A total of 174 TUPAD workers from Limasawa will be deployed and they shall do the clearing of project sites, loading and unloading of materials and other related light works”, said Golong.

Aside from their wages from TUPAD program, Ms. Golong said that each worker will also receive P150.00 daily as meal allowance to be funded by the SDG Promise Japan.

SDG Promise Japan, in coordination with the LGU, facilitated the selection of the recipients of the 38 houses, with priority on the indigents, solo parents and other typhoon Odette victims who remained homeless until now.

 

 