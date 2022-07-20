News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Opportunities as vast as the sea

NPA terrorists in N. Samar use anti-personnel mines; kill one army personnel and injure five others

2021 annual provincial labor force statistics

DOLE-8 partners with INGO for housing project in Limasawa

Central Luzon State U is first HEI to establish peace markers in PH

NMP Inks agreement with PIT on conduct of trainings

Eastern Visayas posts 94.0% employment rate in April 2022

CARD MRI exhibits countless stories through “An Sakuyang Kinang”

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

CARD MRI celebrates Filipino culture through Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance Contest

Indak Panahon Folk Dance Contest
Clients from the Pagnamitan Center of CARD Bank was named Grand Winner during the Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance Contest Awarding Ceremony, which was streamed live on Facebook and Zoom.

Press Release
July 20, 2022

SAN PABLO CITY – On July 6, 2022, the CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) held an awarding ceremony for the Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance Contest where the Kuratsa performance of the Pagnamitan Center of CARD Bank, Inc. from Guiuan, Eastern Samar was declared Grand Winner.

The Grand Winner received P20,000 in cash for the center, P5,000 in cash for the center unit, a Certificate of Recognition, Mga Likha ni Inay Products worth at P3,000, and BotiCARD Products valued at P3,000. Three institutional winners from the other financial institutions of CARD MRI were also announced namely: Kalawag 1- Pabloco of Isulan 1 Unit for Center for Agriculture and Rural Development, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), Mananga of Talisay 2 Unit for CARD SME Bank, and Inao Awan 1 of the Cavinti Unit for CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. The institutional winners also received cash prizes and products from BotiCARD and Mga Likha ni Inay.

The awarding ceremony was attended by CARD MRI Senior Advisers, members of the Executive and Management Committee, as well as staff and clients from CARD MRI offices nationwide. During the welcome remarks, CARD MRI Senior Adviser of CARD MRI Dr. Dolores M. Torres stated, "I am delighted that our clients took part in this meaningful competition. I am grateful that you continue to show and develop your abilities since we heard your stories not only with our ears but also with our hearts.”

The folk dance is part of CARD MRI’s program, “Ugnayan at Kwentuhan”, which began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the physical restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, CARD MRI hoped to continue touching the lives of their families through various online activities. As CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito would put it, "The connection that CARD MRI has with its clients is one of our strongest assets. Whatever challenge we go through, we move forward together."

Inspired by its clients and staff who has previously showcased their talents in promoting Filipino culture through folk dance, CARD MRI also launched its official dance on July 8, 2022. Acknowledging the importance of keeping traditions, CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CARD MRI Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip said during his inspirational message, "Rituals are very important in keeping tradition. Here at CARD MRI, our tradition is maintaining our core values not only in our microfinance and microinsurance operations, but also in other creative means such as songs, dances, and poetry. These will be our instruments in showing who we are and what we are trying to do to eradicate poverty."

CARD MRI is set to launch another online contest dubbed as “SineMaya,” which is a community film fest open for CARD MRI clients nationwide. Details and mechanics of the said contest can be found in the Facebook Page, Online Kumustahan at Kwentuhan.

CARD MRI is a social development organization with over 8.14 million clients nationwide as of May 2022. It aims to eradicate poverty by providing financial, non-financial, and community development programs. For more information about CARD MRI, visit www.cardmri.com or its official Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/CARDMRIOfficial.

 

 