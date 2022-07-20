CARD MRI
celebrates Filipino culture through Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance
Contest
|
Clients
from the Pagnamitan Center of CARD Bank was named Grand Winner
during the Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance Contest Awarding
Ceremony, which was streamed live on Facebook and Zoom.
Press
Release
July 20, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY – On
July 6, 2022, the CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI)
held an awarding ceremony for the Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance
Contest where the Kuratsa performance of the Pagnamitan Center of
CARD Bank, Inc. from Guiuan, Eastern Samar was declared Grand
Winner.
The Grand Winner received
P20,000 in cash for the center, P5,000 in cash for the center unit,
a Certificate of Recognition, Mga Likha ni Inay Products worth at
P3,000, and BotiCARD Products valued at P3,000. Three institutional
winners from the other financial institutions of CARD MRI were also
announced namely: Kalawag 1- Pabloco of Isulan 1 Unit for Center for
Agriculture and Rural Development, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO),
Mananga of Talisay 2 Unit for CARD SME Bank, and Inao Awan 1 of the
Cavinti Unit for CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. The institutional winners
also received cash prizes and products from BotiCARD and Mga Likha
ni Inay.
The awarding ceremony was
attended by CARD MRI Senior Advisers, members of the Executive and
Management Committee, as well as staff and clients from CARD MRI
offices nationwide. During the welcome remarks, CARD MRI Senior
Adviser of CARD MRI Dr. Dolores M. Torres stated, "I am delighted
that our clients took part in this meaningful competition. I am
grateful that you continue to show and develop your abilities since
we heard your stories not only with our ears but also with our
hearts.”
The folk dance is part of
CARD MRI’s program, “Ugnayan at Kwentuhan”, which began at the onset
of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the physical restrictions to
prevent the spread of the virus, CARD MRI hoped to continue touching
the lives of their families through various online activities. As
CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito would put it, "The
connection that CARD MRI has with its clients is one of our
strongest assets. Whatever challenge we go through, we move forward
together."
Inspired by its clients
and staff who has previously showcased their talents in promoting
Filipino culture through folk dance, CARD MRI also launched its
official dance on July 8, 2022. Acknowledging the importance of
keeping traditions, CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CARD
MRI Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip said during his inspirational
message, "Rituals are very important in keeping tradition. Here at
CARD MRI, our tradition is maintaining our core values not only in
our microfinance and microinsurance operations, but also in other
creative means such as songs, dances, and poetry. These will be our
instruments in showing who we are and what we are trying to do to
eradicate poverty."
CARD MRI is set to launch
another online contest dubbed as “SineMaya,” which is a community
film fest open for CARD MRI clients nationwide. Details and
mechanics of the said contest can be found in the Facebook Page,
Online Kumustahan at Kwentuhan.
CARD MRI is a social
development organization with over 8.14 million clients nationwide
as of May 2022. It aims to eradicate poverty by providing financial,
non-financial, and community development programs. For more
information about CARD MRI, visit www.cardmri.com or its official
Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/CARDMRIOfficial.