CARD MRI celebrates Filipino culture through Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance Contest



Clients from the Pagnamitan Center of CARD Bank was named Grand Winner during the Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance Contest Awarding Ceremony, which was streamed live on Facebook and Zoom.

Press Release

July 20, 2022

SAN PABLO CITY – On July 6, 2022, the CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) held an awarding ceremony for the Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance Contest where the Kuratsa performance of the Pagnamitan Center of CARD Bank, Inc. from Guiuan, Eastern Samar was declared Grand Winner.

The Grand Winner received P20,000 in cash for the center, P5,000 in cash for the center unit, a Certificate of Recognition, Mga Likha ni Inay Products worth at P3,000, and BotiCARD Products valued at P3,000. Three institutional winners from the other financial institutions of CARD MRI were also announced namely: Kalawag 1- Pabloco of Isulan 1 Unit for Center for Agriculture and Rural Development, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), Mananga of Talisay 2 Unit for CARD SME Bank, and Inao Awan 1 of the Cavinti Unit for CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. The institutional winners also received cash prizes and products from BotiCARD and Mga Likha ni Inay.

The awarding ceremony was attended by CARD MRI Senior Advisers, members of the Executive and Management Committee, as well as staff and clients from CARD MRI offices nationwide. During the welcome remarks, CARD MRI Senior Adviser of CARD MRI Dr. Dolores M. Torres stated, "I am delighted that our clients took part in this meaningful competition. I am grateful that you continue to show and develop your abilities since we heard your stories not only with our ears but also with our hearts.”

The folk dance is part of CARD MRI’s program, “Ugnayan at Kwentuhan”, which began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the physical restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, CARD MRI hoped to continue touching the lives of their families through various online activities. As CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito would put it, "The connection that CARD MRI has with its clients is one of our strongest assets. Whatever challenge we go through, we move forward together."

Inspired by its clients and staff who has previously showcased their talents in promoting Filipino culture through folk dance, CARD MRI also launched its official dance on July 8, 2022. Acknowledging the importance of keeping traditions, CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CARD MRI Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip said during his inspirational message, "Rituals are very important in keeping tradition. Here at CARD MRI, our tradition is maintaining our core values not only in our microfinance and microinsurance operations, but also in other creative means such as songs, dances, and poetry. These will be our instruments in showing who we are and what we are trying to do to eradicate poverty."

CARD MRI is set to launch another online contest dubbed as “SineMaya,” which is a community film fest open for CARD MRI clients nationwide. Details and mechanics of the said contest can be found in the Facebook Page, Online Kumustahan at Kwentuhan.