Karapatan lauds
US House of Reps' passage of amendment suspending security
assistance to PNP over rights violations
By
KARAPATAN
July 22, 2022
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights alliance Karapatan welcomed on Friday the recent amendment
passed by the United States’ House of Representatives to the
National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would suspend
security assistance to the Philippine National Police (PNP) until
the police ensures its compliance with basic human rights standards
and accountability for violations committed by its personnel.
“For the past six years,
the Duterte administration has used the US government’s security aid
to the police and the military to beef up funds for its campaigns of
State violence and repression such as the bloody and bogus drug war
and its war against political dissenters. With the Marcos Jr.
administration pledging to continue these campaigns, the passage of
this amendment in the NDAA is a strong message from the American
people that they will not tolerate the use of their taxes to enable
human rights violations in the Philippines,” Karapatan Secretary
General Cristina Palabay stated.
The said amendment under
Section 58 of the NDAA, which was introduced by Pennsylvania 7th
District Rep. Susan Wild, provides that no funding will be made
available to the Department of State for assistance to the PNP,
including equipment and training, until the Secretary of State has
certified that the PNP has “investigated and successfully
prosecuted” its members “who have violated human rights,” and
established protection of the rights civil society activists “to
operate without interference.”
Last June 24,
International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan
requested the resumption of the ICC’s investigation into the alleged
crimes against humanity in the drug war, which was suspended
following a deferral request from the Philippine government.
Khan averred in his
request that the Philippine government failed to show that “any
individual has been investigated for ordering, planning, or
instigating any of these killings, nor is there any indication that
the domestic authorities are investigating the alleged systemic
nature of these and other killings.” The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber has
now asked the Philippine government as well as drug war victims and
their families for comments regarding Khan’s request.
Palabay continued that the
Khan’s findings “clearly illustrate that the PNP does not meet the
conditions stipulated in the amendments to the NDAA, and these
should compel the US government to immediately halt its security aid
to the Philippines and end its complicity in the human rights
violations committed by the PNP.”
“We laud Rep. Wild for her
tireless solidarity efforts, such as introducing and reintroducing
the Philippine Human Rights Act in the US Congress, as well as
spearheading the calls to impose targeted sanctions on officials of
the Duterte administration responsible for the worst atrocities
against the Filipino people. Her actions demonstrate that the
international community can undertake meaningful steps to demand
accountability and to support the Filipino people’s struggle for
justice,” the Karapatan official ended.