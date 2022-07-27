Senior citizens and Persons with disabilities can avail of a 5% discount on purchases of Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities on their transactions made online, and via phone, text or call

By DTI-CPG-Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau

July 27, 2022

MAKATI – The Department of Trade and Industry encourages Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to utilize their 5% special discount for Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities (BNPC) following the release of the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 01, series of 2022, entitled “Guidelines on the Provision of the Mandatory Statutory Benefits and Privileges of the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities on their Purchases through Online (e-commerce) and Phone Call/SMS”. This discount is distinct from the 20% regular discount covers different goods and services.

DTI-Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary, Atty. Ruth B. Castelo, underscores, “These benefits and privileges under the said Circular, including the 5% discount on BNPC purchases, are meant to be utilized especially the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities all year round, and not only amidst the pandemic”.

Under the 5% discount, Senior Citizens and PWDs have a maximum purchase amount of P1,300.00 a week for both online and offline transactions, without carryover of the unused amount. The amount shall be spent for the personal and exclusive consumption of the Senior Citizen and the PWD, and must be spent on at least four (4) kinds of items of BNPCs.

To receive the discount, one must declare to the merchant before placing orders that he or she is a Senior Citizen or a PWD, and submit supporting documents, such as a scanned copy or screenshot of ID, as well as the front and last pages of the purchase booklet. The same proof of discount entitlement should be presented upon the delivery of goods and orders, if the purchase was made online or through a phone text or call.

The BNPCs specified in the amended Price Act are: