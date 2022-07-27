Senior citizens
and Persons with disabilities can avail of a 5% discount on
purchases of Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities on their
transactions made online, and via phone, text or call
By
DTI-CPG-Consumer Policy
and Advocacy Bureau
July 27, 2022
MAKATI – The
Department of Trade and Industry encourages Senior Citizens and
Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to utilize their 5% special
discount for Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities (BNPC)
following the release of the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 01,
series of 2022, entitled “Guidelines on the Provision of the
Mandatory Statutory Benefits and Privileges of the Senior Citizens
and Persons with Disabilities on their Purchases through Online
(e-commerce) and Phone Call/SMS”. This discount is distinct from the
20% regular discount covers different goods and services.
DTI-Consumer Protection
Group Undersecretary, Atty. Ruth B. Castelo, underscores, “These
benefits and privileges under the said Circular, including the 5%
discount on BNPC purchases, are meant to be utilized especially the
Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities all year round, and
not only amidst the pandemic”.
Under the 5% discount,
Senior Citizens and PWDs have a maximum purchase amount of P1,300.00
a week for both online and offline transactions, without carryover
of the unused amount. The amount shall be spent for the personal and
exclusive consumption of the Senior Citizen and the PWD, and must be
spent on at least four (4) kinds of items of BNPCs.
To receive the discount,
one must declare to the merchant before placing orders that he or
she is a Senior Citizen or a PWD, and submit supporting documents,
such as a scanned copy or screenshot of ID, as well as the front and
last pages of the purchase booklet. The same proof of discount
entitlement should be presented upon the delivery of goods and
orders, if the purchase was made online or through a phone text or
call.
The BNPCs specified in the
amended Price Act are:
The DTI-Consumer
Protection Group (CPG), through its Consumer Policy and Advocacy
Bureau (CPAB) issues the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) list for BNPCs.
Under its jurisdiction, the DTI monitors the price and supply of
Basic Necessities such as canned sardines and other marine products;
processed milk; coffee; salt; laundry soap; detergent; candles;
bread; and salt. The DTI also monitors the price and supply of Prime
Commodities such as flour; canned pork, beef, and poultry meat;
noodles; vinegar; soy sauce; patis; toilet soap; paper, school
supplies; cement, clinker, G. I. sheers; hollow blocks, construction
nails; batteries, electrical supplies, light bulbs; steel wire;
bottled water; and batteries.