‘Absolute Savagery’
Philippine
solidarity groups denounce Myanmar junta’s execution of four
democracy activists
Statement by the Burma
Solidarity Philippines (BSP) on military junta’s execution of
activists in Myanmar
July 29, 2022
We, members of various
civil society and solidarity organizations belonging to the Burma
Solidarity Philippines (BSP) coalition, today join the world and the
international community in strongly condemning the illegitimate
military rulers of Myanmar for its ‘barbaric’ execution of four
pro-democracy activists and extend our deepest condolences to their
families and heartfelt solidarity to the peoples of Burma/Myanmar in
their continuing quest for genuine democracy, peace, and social
justice.
The international
community, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN), must hold the junta accountable for its casual disregard
for human life and for its continuing violation of human rights as
part of its crackdown on dissent after illegally seizing state power
from the democratically elected civilian government in February
2021.
Among the four who were
sentenced to death after series of secretive military trials were
democracy campaigner Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy, and former
lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, an ally of ousted leader
Aung San Suu Kyi, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw. All 4 were
accused by the junta of aiding ‘terror acts’ which reportedly
stemmed from helping the protest movement sparked by last year's
military coup and bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.
Solidarity movements like
the Burma Solidarity Philippines (BSP), have been calling out the
ASEAN to swiftly act to de-escalate the political crisis which has
now become a full-blown human rights crisis, and ‘to save the
peoples of Myanmar’ from the onslaught of its errant member Myanmar
under its coup rulers.
The military junta in June
announced that it will resume executing prisoners with 113 more who
have been sentenced to death, although 41 of those were convicted in
absentia, according to the Assistance Association for Political
Prisoners (AAPP), a non-governmental organization that tracks
killing and arrests of activists in Myanmar. At the same time, 2,120
civilians have been killed by security forces since the military
takeover according to AAPP.
The execution of the 4
martyr-activists in Myanmar is a clear indication that the military
rulers of Myanmar have zero intent to heed international appeals to
even try to implement the five-point consensus it has committed to
achieve with the ASEAN last year calling for dialogue among all
concerned parties, provision of humanitarian assistance, an
immediate cessation of violence and a visit by a special envoy to
meet all parties.
The execution is just
another proof of the junta’s absolute savagery in ruling the country
and the people through lies, impunity and massive human rights
violations. The international community, including the ASEAN, must
instead ensure that the junta will not be accorded any semblance of
legitimacy.
Certainly, the execution
of activists is a death sentence to democracy in Myanmar and may
derail any attempts to peacefully resolve the crisis but we hope
that this would serve as an eye-opener for those who have been
treating the junta with kid gloves. Another dialogue initiative,
without a clear framework for exacting accountability from the
military rulers will only mean condoning and becoming complicit of
the junta’s murderous actions.
We call on the ASEAN and
the international community to help in amplifying the demands of the
peoples of Myanmar for the immediate return to democracy,
investigation of crimes against humanity, release of all political
prisoners and those who were tortured and illegally detained, and
protection to human rights by applying more pressure to the junta.
Today, the Burma
Solidarity Philippines stands united with the peoples of
Burma/Myanmar.