NMP welcomes ESSU
Salcedo faculty & staff
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
July 28, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Twenty-five (25) members of the faculty and staff of Eastern Samar
State University (ESSU) - Salcedo Campus were cordially welcomed by
NMP OIC Executive Director, Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan during the
former’s visit to NMP this morning.
“We are glad that NMP is
part of the itinerary of your Lakbay Aral. We hope that as you have
a look-see of our equipment, facilities and practical exercises you
will be able to acquire new knowledge and skills which you can share
with your students,” OIC ED Macadawan expressed.
With the help of NMP
trainers who are experts in maritime education and training, the
group was introduced to the finest state-of-the-art training
equipment and facilities of NMP that are being used on board ships.
Moreover, the visitors were also given the opportunity to witness
the launching of liferaft and firefighting practical exercises.
The visit is part of the
Lakbay Aral activity of ESSU which aimed to enhance the knowledge
and skills of its faculty and staff through meaningful visits to
various institutions in the country.
It can also be recalled
that in May 2022, NMP entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA)
with ESSU Borongan relative to the latter’s availment of NMP’s
training services and use of facilities and equipment for its
students enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT)
and other allied academic programs.