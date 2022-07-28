NMP welcomes ESSU Salcedo faculty & staff

By National Maritime Polytechnic

July 28, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Twenty-five (25) members of the faculty and staff of Eastern Samar State University (ESSU) - Salcedo Campus were cordially welcomed by NMP OIC Executive Director, Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan during the former’s visit to NMP this morning.

“We are glad that NMP is part of the itinerary of your Lakbay Aral. We hope that as you have a look-see of our equipment, facilities and practical exercises you will be able to acquire new knowledge and skills which you can share with your students,” OIC ED Macadawan expressed.

With the help of NMP trainers who are experts in maritime education and training, the group was introduced to the finest state-of-the-art training equipment and facilities of NMP that are being used on board ships. Moreover, the visitors were also given the opportunity to witness the launching of liferaft and firefighting practical exercises.

The visit is part of the Lakbay Aral activity of ESSU which aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of its faculty and staff through meaningful visits to various institutions in the country.