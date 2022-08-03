CARD SME bank
opened its 37th branch at Valencia City, Bukidnon
CARD
SME Bank Senior Adviser Mary Jane Perreras, CARD SME Bank
President and CEO Cynthia Baldeo, and Board of Director Chona
Felisidario led the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of
the 37th branch of CARD SME Bank in Valencia City, Bukidnon.
JEFFREY C. TANDINGAN
August 3, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD SME Bank opened its doors in Valencia City, Bukidnon on July
18, 2022, totaling the number of branches of the thrift bank to 37.
This milestone was
attended by CARD SME Bank President and CEO Cynthia B. Baldeo,
Senior Management Adviser Mary Jane Perreras, Board of Director
Chona Felisidario, and Vice President for Operations Cherry Boncajes,
and CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) officers,
staff, and clients.
"The success of CARD SME
Bank can be attributed to the people who work tirelessly and
persistently to uphold CARD's culture and values. At the core of
what we do is bringing service to Filipino communities,” said Baldeo.
She also added that the expansion is another step towards CARD MRI’s
goal of eradicating poverty in the Philippines.
As part of its commitment
to poverty eradication, CARD SME Bank will continue to empower women
and their families through the provision of financial,
non-financial, and community development programs. Clients in
Valencia, Bukidnon can now have access to the bank’s products and
services, which include SME loans, microfinance loans, savings, and
remittance.
Baldeo added "You, our
clients, are the ones who motivate us to fulfill our purpose as an
institution; to end poverty in the country by providing products and
services that leads us to development. You can count on CARD SME
Bank to be your partner in achieving your goals."
With 1,143,401 total
clients served as of June 2022, CARD SME Bank pledges to continue to
expand its scope by showcasing unparalleled commitment and
dedication towards nation building.