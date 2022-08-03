News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
CARD SME bank opened its 37th branch at Valencia City, Bukidnon

CARD SME bank Valencia City
CARD SME Bank Senior Adviser Mary Jane Perreras, CARD SME Bank President and CEO Cynthia Baldeo, and Board of Director Chona Felisidario led the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the 37th branch of CARD SME Bank in Valencia City, Bukidnon.

By JEFFREY C. TANDINGAN
August 3, 2022

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD SME Bank opened its doors in Valencia City, Bukidnon on July 18, 2022, totaling the number of branches of the thrift bank to 37.

This milestone was attended by CARD SME Bank President and CEO Cynthia B. Baldeo, Senior Management Adviser Mary Jane Perreras, Board of Director Chona Felisidario, and Vice President for Operations Cherry Boncajes, and CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) officers, staff, and clients.

"The success of CARD SME Bank can be attributed to the people who work tirelessly and persistently to uphold CARD's culture and values. At the core of what we do is bringing service to Filipino communities,” said Baldeo. She also added that the expansion is another step towards CARD MRI’s goal of eradicating poverty in the Philippines.

As part of its commitment to poverty eradication, CARD SME Bank will continue to empower women and their families through the provision of financial, non-financial, and community development programs. Clients in Valencia, Bukidnon can now have access to the bank’s products and services, which include SME loans, microfinance loans, savings, and remittance.

Baldeo added "You, our clients, are the ones who motivate us to fulfill our purpose as an institution; to end poverty in the country by providing products and services that leads us to development. You can count on CARD SME Bank to be your partner in achieving your goals."

With 1,143,401 total clients served as of June 2022, CARD SME Bank pledges to continue to expand its scope by showcasing unparalleled commitment and dedication towards nation building.

 

 