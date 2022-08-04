Parents of child
laborers in Catbalogan avail P4.8M DOLE aid
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
August 4, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Some 84 parents and guardians of child laborers in Catbalogan City
received on August 2, 2022 livelihood assistance amounting to 4.8
million pesos from the Department of Labor and Employment Regional
Office 8 through its Samar Field Office.
In a simple turnover
ceremony held in Brgy. Payao, Catbalogan City, beneficiaries happily
received various tools, equipment and materials for their respective
projects such as food vending, fishing, small transport and motor
parts shop.
The activity was graced
with the presence of City Mayor Dexter Uy, Labor and Employment
Officer Ma. Chulla Corpuz representing DOLE-SFO Head Engr. Aleksei
Ceasar Abellar and PESO Manager Maila De Guia.
The livelihood assistance
of DOLE aims to provide the parents/guardians of child laborers
access to decent livelihood opportunities to help augment the
families’ income for the sustainability of the children’s basic
needs and education, keeping them away from dangerous workplaces.
Mayor Uy expressed his
profound gratitude to DOLE headed by Regional Director Henry John S.
Jalbuena and the DOLE-SFO team for all the support and assistance
extended to the City of Catbalogan then and now. He likewise
reminded all the beneficiaries to do their best for their businesses
to become successful.
“Ginlalauman namon na
tagan liwat niyo hin importansya an mga gnhahatag na oportunidad han
gobyerno, masustenar unta niyo an iyo kada tagsa nga livelihood
undertaking para makabulig haiyo pamilya labi na ngadto han kabataan
nga makabalik na hira pangiskwela”, Mayor Uy added.
(We hope that you will
give importance to these livelihood opportunities from the
government, so that it will be sustained for the benefit of your
families, especially for your children’s education.)
The livelihood assistance
was released under the component of DOLE Integrated Livelihood
Program (DILP) or KABUHAYAN Program, a flagship program of DOLE that
provides great assistance for capacity building in livelihood and
entrepreneurial ventures for vulnerable and marginalized workers.
(with report from DOLE SFO)