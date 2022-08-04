Parents of child laborers in Catbalogan avail P4.8M DOLE aid

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

August 4, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Some 84 parents and guardians of child laborers in Catbalogan City received on August 2, 2022 livelihood assistance amounting to 4.8 million pesos from the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office 8 through its Samar Field Office.

In a simple turnover ceremony held in Brgy. Payao, Catbalogan City, beneficiaries happily received various tools, equipment and materials for their respective projects such as food vending, fishing, small transport and motor parts shop.

The activity was graced with the presence of City Mayor Dexter Uy, Labor and Employment Officer Ma. Chulla Corpuz representing DOLE-SFO Head Engr. Aleksei Ceasar Abellar and PESO Manager Maila De Guia.

The livelihood assistance of DOLE aims to provide the parents/guardians of child laborers access to decent livelihood opportunities to help augment the families’ income for the sustainability of the children’s basic needs and education, keeping them away from dangerous workplaces.

Mayor Uy expressed his profound gratitude to DOLE headed by Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena and the DOLE-SFO team for all the support and assistance extended to the City of Catbalogan then and now. He likewise reminded all the beneficiaries to do their best for their businesses to become successful.

“Ginlalauman namon na tagan liwat niyo hin importansya an mga gnhahatag na oportunidad han gobyerno, masustenar unta niyo an iyo kada tagsa nga livelihood undertaking para makabulig haiyo pamilya labi na ngadto han kabataan nga makabalik na hira pangiskwela”, Mayor Uy added.

(We hope that you will give importance to these livelihood opportunities from the government, so that it will be sustained for the benefit of your families, especially for your children’s education.)