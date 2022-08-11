DPWH-BDEO conducts outreach program for public schools



Maintenance Team of DPWH- Biliran District Engineering Office distributed school supplies and food packs to a total of 64 enrollees of Palayan Elementary School at So. Palayan, Brgy. Caucab, Almeria, Biliran on August 11, 2022.

Press Release

August 19, 2022

NAVAL, Biliran – In relation to the Department of Education’s (DepEd’s) Oplan Balik Eskwela for SY 2022-2023, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office conducted an outreach program to two public schools located in remote areas of this Province on August 9-11, 2022.

Identified schools are the Palayan Elementary School located at Sitio Palayan in Brgy. Caucab in the town of Almeria and Libtong Gamay Elementary School at Brgy. Libtong in the town of Naval.

Team from the Maintenance Section headed by Engr. Glenda G. Dagalea, Chief of the Maintenance Section initiated the said activity as part of the Oplan Balik Eskwela Program.

According to Engr. Dagalea, school grounds improvement and repainting works has been conducted by BDEO for the beautification of the said schools.

Meanwhile, DPWH-BDEO also distributed food packs and school supplies to a total of 64 enrollees at Palayan Elementary School which composed of crayons, notebook, ball pen, pencil, eraser, sharpener and plastic folder.

Last year, BDEO also conducted painting of pedestrian lanes and other painting works, cutting of grass and donated empty pails of cold mix asphalt and unused tires for the selected school beneficiaries.