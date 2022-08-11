DPWH-BDEO conducts outreach program for public schools

DPWH-BDEO
Press Release
August 19, 2022
NAVAL, Biliran – In
relation to the Department of Education’s (DepEd’s) Oplan Balik
Eskwela for SY 2022-2023, the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office conducted an
outreach program to two public schools located in remote areas of
this Province on August 9-11, 2022.
Identified schools are the
Palayan Elementary School located at Sitio Palayan in Brgy. Caucab
in the town of Almeria and Libtong Gamay Elementary School at Brgy.
Libtong in the town of Naval.
Team from the Maintenance
Section headed by Engr. Glenda G. Dagalea, Chief of the Maintenance
Section initiated the said activity as part of the Oplan Balik
Eskwela Program.
According to Engr. Dagalea,
school grounds improvement and repainting works has been conducted
by BDEO for the beautification of the said schools.
Meanwhile, DPWH-BDEO also
distributed food packs and school supplies to a total of 64
enrollees at Palayan Elementary School which composed of crayons,
notebook, ball pen, pencil, eraser, sharpener and plastic folder.
Last year, BDEO also
conducted painting of pedestrian lanes and other painting works,
cutting of grass and donated empty pails of cold mix asphalt and
unused tires for the selected school beneficiaries.
DPWH-BDEO has been an
active partner of the DepED in the conduct of Oplan Balik Eskwela
Program. This is an annual event of the DepEd which aims to ensure a
smooth and orderly opening of classes.