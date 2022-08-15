Japan-affiliated
Telco, InfiniVAN Inc., takes part in commencement of cable laying
phase of Philippines’ longest submarine fiber optic cable network
Press Release
August 15, 2022
MANILA – InfiniVAN,
Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed IPS, Inc. (TSE: .
4390) and bulk bandwidth supplier to the largest Philippine internet
service providers (ISPs), along with Eastern Communications and
Globe, took center stage in the commencement ceremony of the cable
laying phase of Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN)
held on July 14, 2022, in Subic, Zambales.
With 20+ Tbps of lit capacity in multiple international submarine
cable systems, InfiniVAN would now be in a position to distribute
internet connectivity to its wholesale, enterprise and residential
customers throughout the Philippine archipelago by spearheading the
laying of 2,500+ kilometers of fiber optic cables connecting Luzon,
Visayas and Mindanao. The joint-build partners have decided to
utilize cables manufactured by global fiber optic cable manufacturer
- Nexans. It will be the Philippines’ longest submarine cable
network so far.
This project goes hand-in-hand with Infinivan's backbone Fiber Optic
Network Infrastructure push beyond the National Capital Region,
where it started its network buildout after obtaining its
congressional telco franchise in July 2016.
Having been granted authority by the National Telecommunications
Commission (NTC) to provide broadband services nationwide, Infinivan
is now mainly focused on delivering bulk bandwidth for retail
distribution by the largest cable TV operators in the country, whose
main business has now shifted from being content distributors to
that of being internet service providers (ISPs). InfiniVAN’s parent,
IPS, Inc., holds a Type I telecommunications carrier license in
Japan.
This $150-million joint-build project of the three telcos targets to
enhance the coverage and reliability of broadband connections, both
fixed and mobile, throughout the country.
InfiniVAN’s Chief Technology Officer Alberto “Abet” Espedido
conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to the partners during the
said ceremony. “I’d like to thank everyone for their perseverance,
professionalism, experience, and patience throughout the whole
process of getting us to this milestone, notwithstanding all the
challenges that we had to face. It is indeed gratifying to see
“coopetition” making these endeavors possible”. A portion of the
project called the “Express Route” is set to be ready for service by
the end of this year. The rest of the segments are set to be
completed and usable by April 2023.