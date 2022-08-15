Japan-affiliated Telco, InfiniVAN Inc., takes part in commencement of cable laying phase of Philippines’ longest submarine fiber optic cable network

Press Release

August 15, 2022

MANILA – InfiniVAN, Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed IPS, Inc. (TSE: . 4390) and bulk bandwidth supplier to the largest Philippine internet service providers (ISPs), along with Eastern Communications and Globe, took center stage in the commencement ceremony of the cable laying phase of Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) held on July 14, 2022, in Subic, Zambales.

With 20+ Tbps of lit capacity in multiple international submarine cable systems, InfiniVAN would now be in a position to distribute internet connectivity to its wholesale, enterprise and residential customers throughout the Philippine archipelago by spearheading the laying of 2,500+ kilometers of fiber optic cables connecting Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The joint-build partners have decided to utilize cables manufactured by global fiber optic cable manufacturer - Nexans. It will be the Philippines’ longest submarine cable network so far.

This project goes hand-in-hand with Infinivan's backbone Fiber Optic Network Infrastructure push beyond the National Capital Region, where it started its network buildout after obtaining its congressional telco franchise in July 2016.

Having been granted authority by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to provide broadband services nationwide, Infinivan is now mainly focused on delivering bulk bandwidth for retail distribution by the largest cable TV operators in the country, whose main business has now shifted from being content distributors to that of being internet service providers (ISPs). InfiniVAN’s parent, IPS, Inc., holds a Type I telecommunications carrier license in Japan.

This $150-million joint-build project of the three telcos targets to enhance the coverage and reliability of broadband connections, both fixed and mobile, throughout the country.