Two NPA
terrorists killed in San Jose de Buan, Samar
By
801st Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
August 5, 2022
FATIMA, Hinabangan,
Samar – Members of the New People’s Army terrorist were killed
during a skirmish with the troops of 87th Infantry (Hinirang)
Battalion on Monday August 1, 2022 at the vicinity of Brgy. Hilumot,
San Jose de Buan, Samar.
The military acted upon
receiving a report from a tipster regarding the presence of armed
terrorist in the farm lands of Brgy. Hilumot, San Jose de Buan,
Samar. Lt. Colonel Luzelito Q. Betinol Inf (GSC) PA immediately
organized a combat group together with the 1st and 2nd Samar
Provincial Mobile Force Company to scour the area, and while on
route, the troops were fired upon by more or less six (6) members of
the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) to which they immediately
retaliated.
The skirmish lasted for
about 10 minutes that resulted to the neutralization of two (2) CTG
members and the capture of one (1) M16 A1 ELISCO, one (1) calibre 45
pistol, one (1) laptop bag containing subversive documents with high
intelligence value one (1) back pack containing personal belongings,
one (1) bandolier and three (3) long steel magazines.
The CTGs fled towards
southwest direction leaving their fallen comrade behind. There is no
reported casualty in the government troops while other casualties
were inflicted on the side of the enemy as indicated by the traces
of blood stain in their routes of withdrawal.
The fatalities were later
identified to be Rodrigo Mejica Lorezo alias Akag, 60 years old, CO,
ROC, EVRPC and Delia Rosco Rotalano alias Mema, 58 years old, Staff,
ROC, EVRPC who are high-ranking members of the Communist Terrorist
Group.
After the incident Lt.
Col. Betinol coordinated with San Jose de Buan MPS and requested for
the assistance from the personnel of Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO)
to process the cadavers. He also organized a special meeting with
Hon. Joaquin R. Elizalde, Municipal Mayor of San Jose de Buan to
facilitate the proper burial of the deceased CTG members.
The cadavers then
underwent a post-mortem examination carried out by Dr. Pheobe D.
Dela Cruz, Municipal Health Officer of San Jose de Buan. The
cadavers were then given a solemn mass in the Parish Church of San
Jose de Buan and were given a proper burial in a Public Cemetery in
the said municipality.
Despite the incident,
LtCol. Betinol encouraged NPA members who might be wounded to
surrender, in order for them to be treated appropriately. While the
NPA continue to harass and abuse people, the troops of 87th Infantry
(Hinirang) Battalion will continue to perform its mandate in
protecting the people in its area of operations.
Col Lenart R Lelina,
Brigade Commander of 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade, 8ID,
PA, congratulated the 87IB on their dedication to duty and
sacrifices for the attainment of a peaceful community.
“Your accomplishment is
also an accomplishment of the peace-loving people of Samar. As the
AFP calls on the Communist Terrorist Group to stop further
bloodshed, we ask those who are still in the mountain to go back
into the folds of the law and let the government help them to become
productive members of the society. Through this, we can achieve
genuine peace and development for our country,” Col. Lelina said.
Moreover, the 801st (Bantay
at Gabay) Brigade and the 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion will
continue to collaborate with our partner LGUs for Ending the Local
Communist Armed Conflict.