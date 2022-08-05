Two NPA terrorists killed in San Jose de Buan, Samar

By 801st Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

August 5, 2022

FATIMA, Hinabangan, Samar – Members of the New People’s Army terrorist were killed during a skirmish with the troops of 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion on Monday August 1, 2022 at the vicinity of Brgy. Hilumot, San Jose de Buan, Samar.

The military acted upon receiving a report from a tipster regarding the presence of armed terrorist in the farm lands of Brgy. Hilumot, San Jose de Buan, Samar. Lt. Colonel Luzelito Q. Betinol Inf (GSC) PA immediately organized a combat group together with the 1st and 2nd Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company to scour the area, and while on route, the troops were fired upon by more or less six (6) members of the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) to which they immediately retaliated.

The skirmish lasted for about 10 minutes that resulted to the neutralization of two (2) CTG members and the capture of one (1) M16 A1 ELISCO, one (1) calibre 45 pistol, one (1) laptop bag containing subversive documents with high intelligence value one (1) back pack containing personal belongings, one (1) bandolier and three (3) long steel magazines.

The CTGs fled towards southwest direction leaving their fallen comrade behind. There is no reported casualty in the government troops while other casualties were inflicted on the side of the enemy as indicated by the traces of blood stain in their routes of withdrawal.

The fatalities were later identified to be Rodrigo Mejica Lorezo alias Akag, 60 years old, CO, ROC, EVRPC and Delia Rosco Rotalano alias Mema, 58 years old, Staff, ROC, EVRPC who are high-ranking members of the Communist Terrorist Group.

After the incident Lt. Col. Betinol coordinated with San Jose de Buan MPS and requested for the assistance from the personnel of Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the cadavers. He also organized a special meeting with Hon. Joaquin R. Elizalde, Municipal Mayor of San Jose de Buan to facilitate the proper burial of the deceased CTG members.

The cadavers then underwent a post-mortem examination carried out by Dr. Pheobe D. Dela Cruz, Municipal Health Officer of San Jose de Buan. The cadavers were then given a solemn mass in the Parish Church of San Jose de Buan and were given a proper burial in a Public Cemetery in the said municipality.

Despite the incident, LtCol. Betinol encouraged NPA members who might be wounded to surrender, in order for them to be treated appropriately. While the NPA continue to harass and abuse people, the troops of 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion will continue to perform its mandate in protecting the people in its area of operations.

Col Lenart R Lelina, Brigade Commander of 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade, 8ID, PA, congratulated the 87IB on their dedication to duty and sacrifices for the attainment of a peaceful community.

“Your accomplishment is also an accomplishment of the peace-loving people of Samar. As the AFP calls on the Communist Terrorist Group to stop further bloodshed, we ask those who are still in the mountain to go back into the folds of the law and let the government help them to become productive members of the society. Through this, we can achieve genuine peace and development for our country,” Col. Lelina said.