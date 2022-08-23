DSWD set Marcos' livelihood and shelter agenda for former rebels

Press Release

QUEZON CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has approved an initial amount of P287.95 million as part of President Marcos administration's commitment to honor the government continuing effort to support former rebels and their families’ re-integration into society and nation-building.

DSWD's Inclusive and Sustainable Peace Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay said the department last week has earmarked for the remaining six months of the year a total of P287.95 million for sustainable livelihood, modified shelter assistance, and cash-for-work programs for former rebels and decommissioned combatants.

The allocation includes the construction of 150 shelters in identified barangays in thirteen regions including those in the Zamboanga Peninsula, provision for livelihood grants and assistance for the former rebels and their families.

"This is President Marcos' initial commitment to former rebels and former extremists and their families across various spectrums and persuasions including those in hard-to-reach communities in various regions who returned to the fold of the law and who wanted to live a normal, peaceful lives and help in nation-building," said Tanjusay.

He said this is the first of the many commitments under the moving forward directives of Pres. Marcos' “no one is left behind” leadership instructions and Secretary Erwin Tulfo's “bawa't buhay ay mahalaga” public service principle.

Meanwhile, in a courtesy meeting Monday with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez, Tulfo affirmed DSWD’s continuing support to government peace programs and vows to continue to provide financial, material and psycho-social programs to former rebels and former violent extremists and their families.