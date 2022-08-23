DSWD set Marcos'
livelihood and shelter agenda for former rebels
Press Release
August 23, 2022
QUEZON CITY – The
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has approved an
initial amount of P287.95 million as part of President Marcos
administration's commitment to honor the government continuing
effort to support former rebels and their families’ re-integration
into society and nation-building.
DSWD's Inclusive and
Sustainable Peace Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay said the department
last week has earmarked for the remaining six months of the year a
total of P287.95 million for sustainable livelihood, modified
shelter assistance, and cash-for-work programs for former rebels and
decommissioned combatants.
The allocation includes
the construction of 150 shelters in identified barangays in thirteen
regions including those in the Zamboanga Peninsula, provision for
livelihood grants and assistance for the former rebels and their
families.
"This is President Marcos'
initial commitment to former rebels and former extremists and their
families across various spectrums and persuasions including those in
hard-to-reach communities in various regions who returned to the
fold of the law and who wanted to live a normal, peaceful lives and
help in nation-building," said Tanjusay.
He said this is the first
of the many commitments under the moving forward directives of Pres.
Marcos' “no one is left behind” leadership instructions and
Secretary Erwin Tulfo's “bawa't buhay ay mahalaga” public service
principle.
Meanwhile, in a courtesy
meeting Monday with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace,
Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez, Tulfo
affirmed DSWD’s continuing support to government peace programs and
vows to continue to provide financial, material and psycho-social
programs to former rebels and former violent extremists and their
families.
The DSWD assists
government peace efforts in providing a diverse range of cash
assistance, livelihood grants and housing assistance to former
rebels vetted which was by the OPAPRU.