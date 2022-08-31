CARD MBA opens 83rd provincial office in Zamboanga del Sur



Press Release

SAN PABLO CITY – To further expand its mission of providing microinsurance to its members, the CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA) successfully opened its 83rd branch located in Pacigea Sites, Nazareth, Buenavista, Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur on August 8, 2022.

The event was graced by CARD MBA Senior Operations Director Oliver M. Reyes, CARD MBA Deputy Director for Operations Janicekith N. Navera, CARD SME Bank Area Manager Joel Bermudez and CARD Inc. Regional Director Adonis Saromines, CARD MBA coordinators, CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) clients and staff.

"CARD MBA strives to provide excellent levels of service through recognizing and meeting the specific insurance needs of client-members," said CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn D. Dequito. “It is our contribution to CARD MRI’s goal of poverty eradication to provide insurance even to the hardest to reach communities.”

To maintain a high level of satisfaction, CARD MBA ensures that clients' microinsurance needs are met from membership to retirement. In fact, the institution provides microinsurance products to members of the association and their families. This is comprised of Basic Life Insurance Program, Retirement Fund (RF), Loan Redemption Fund (LRF) Plus, Golden Life Insurance, and Family Security Fund.

CARD MBA also offers community development programs to support socioeconomically challenged families and individuals of the community. This includes mass weddings, immediate relief assistance to calamity-stricken areas, and participation in CARD's other nation-building programs in health, livelihood, and education.