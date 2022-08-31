CARD MBA opens
83rd provincial office in Zamboanga del Sur
The
83rd provincial office of CARD MBA opened in Zamboanga Del Sur
with Senior Operations Director Oliver M. Reyes; Deputy Director
for Operations Janicekith N. Navera, CARD SME Bank Area Manager
Joel Bermudez and CARD Inc. Regional Director Adonis Saromines,
CARD MBA coordinators, CARD MRI members and staff.
Press Release
August 31, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY – To
further expand its mission of providing microinsurance to its
members, the CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA) successfully
opened its 83rd branch located in Pacigea Sites, Nazareth,
Buenavista, Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur on August 8, 2022.
The event was graced by
CARD MBA Senior Operations Director Oliver M. Reyes, CARD MBA Deputy
Director for Operations Janicekith N. Navera, CARD SME Bank Area
Manager Joel Bermudez and CARD Inc. Regional Director Adonis
Saromines, CARD MBA coordinators, CARD Mutually Reinforcing
Institutions (CARD MRI) clients and staff.
"CARD MBA strives to
provide excellent levels of service through recognizing and meeting
the specific insurance needs of client-members," said CARD MBA CEO
Jocelyn D. Dequito. “It is our contribution to CARD MRI’s goal of
poverty eradication to provide insurance even to the hardest to
reach communities.”
To maintain a high level
of satisfaction, CARD MBA ensures that clients' microinsurance needs
are met from membership to retirement. In fact, the institution
provides microinsurance products to members of the association and
their families. This is comprised of Basic Life Insurance Program,
Retirement Fund (RF), Loan Redemption Fund (LRF) Plus, Golden Life
Insurance, and Family Security Fund.
CARD MBA also offers
community development programs to support socioeconomically
challenged families and individuals of the community. This includes
mass weddings, immediate relief assistance to calamity-stricken
areas, and participation in CARD's other nation-building programs in
health, livelihood, and education.
With a total insured
individual of 23,037,454 as of June 30, 2022, CARD MBA will continue
uplift the lives of the marginalized sectors in the country.