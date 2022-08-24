DPWH-BDEO hastens completion of Dispo Bridge widening

Press Release

August 24, 2022

NAVAL, Biliran – As part of the road widening initiatives of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) in Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR) network, the Office fast tracks the completion of the Dispo Bridge widening at Brgy. Calumpang, Naval, Biliran.

Dispo bridge is a 20-meter structure that is a vital gateway into Naval town proper for motorist taking the NCCCR network and the Calumpang-Caraycaray Diversion Road. These two road systems that are directly connected to the bridge are important access routes bearing substantial traffic in a daily basis.

The P10.3-M bridge widening project funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022 is now at 55% physical accomplishment and expected to be completed within the year.

The completion of this bridge widening will complement the adjacent road widening projects of Sitio Bliss and Brgy. Calumpang and help ease access in going to the proper town of Naval.