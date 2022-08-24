DPWH-BDEO hastens
completion of Dispo Bridge widening
Press Release
August 24, 2022
NAVAL, Biliran – As
part of the road widening initiatives of the Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO)
in Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR) network, the Office
fast tracks the completion of the Dispo Bridge widening at Brgy.
Calumpang, Naval, Biliran.
Dispo bridge is a 20-meter
structure that is a vital gateway into Naval town proper for
motorist taking the NCCCR network and the Calumpang-Caraycaray
Diversion Road. These two road systems that are directly connected
to the bridge are important access routes bearing substantial
traffic in a daily basis.
The P10.3-M bridge
widening project funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA)
of 2022 is now at 55% physical accomplishment and expected to be
completed within the year.
The completion of this
bridge widening will complement the adjacent road widening projects
of Sitio Bliss and Brgy. Calumpang and help ease access in going to
the proper town of Naval.
Naval town is the
Province’s socioeconomic and local government hub bustling with
business activities, making the bridge one of the most traversed and
essential bridges in the province.