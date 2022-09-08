DTI, government agencies and state universities, sign MOA for the creation of the Regional Inclusive Innovation Center in EV

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

September 8, 2022

MAKATI CITY – DTI, government agencies, and state universities, sign the Memorandum of Agreement for the creation of the Regional Inclusive Innovation Center (RIIC) in Region 8 on September 1, 2022.

The Regional Inclusive Innovation Centers (RIICs) are virtual of physical platforms for collaborative programs purposively to generate products, process or service innovation that are deemed important to the goal of inclusive growth and development of the respective regions.

Collaborations are expressed through government-academe-industry partnerships, access to shared service facilities such as R&D laboratories, co-working spaces, fabrication laboratories, and in the case of regional startups, access to capital and investments.

Prior to the MOA signing, an overview of DTI’s programs geared toward a more innovative Philippines and the RIIC was thoroughly discussed by DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba.

She zoomed in to the current industry and GDP situation of Region 8 and identified industry opportunities that can help the economic development of the region.

This was backed up by the presentation of DTI Samar Provincial Director Meilou C. Macabare about the high value coconut products which micro and small entrepreneurs in the region are producing. DTI eyes this potential industry to be a priority for the innovative initiatives through the RIIC. This was supported by all the provincial directors of DTI.

Present during this MOA Signing were heads of agencies and presidents and executives of state universities – RD Celerina T. Bato of DTI; RD Ernesto Granada and PD Glen Ocaña of DOST; RD Meylene Rosales of NEDA; RD Felix Tabanao, Jr. of DICT; Mr. Erwin Abonales of PCA; President of EVSU Dr. Dennis de Paz; Vice President of SLSU Ms. Francis Ann R. Sy; Dir. Marclin G. Aguilar of BPSU; and Dir. Vivian Moya of SSU Main.

It was also an opportune time for the Philippine-American Academy of Science and Engineering (PAASE) to discuss innovative ideas and social innovation with the partners. Present were Dr. Mariano R. Sto. Domingo, Dr. Joel Cuelo and Dr. Alvin B. Culaba.