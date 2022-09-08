DTI, government
agencies and state universities, sign MOA for the creation of the
Regional Inclusive Innovation Center in EV
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
September 8, 2022
MAKATI CITY – DTI,
government agencies, and state universities, sign the Memorandum of
Agreement for the creation of the Regional Inclusive Innovation
Center (RIIC) in Region 8 on September 1, 2022.
The Regional Inclusive Innovation Centers (RIICs) are virtual of
physical platforms for collaborative programs purposively to
generate products, process or service innovation that are deemed
important to the goal of inclusive growth and development of the
respective regions.
Collaborations are expressed through government-academe-industry
partnerships, access to shared service facilities such as R&D
laboratories, co-working spaces, fabrication laboratories, and in
the case of regional startups, access to capital and investments.
Prior to the MOA signing, an overview of DTI’s programs geared
toward a more innovative Philippines and the RIIC was thoroughly
discussed by DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group Undersecretary
Rafaelita Aldaba.
She zoomed in to the current industry and GDP situation of Region 8
and identified industry opportunities that can help the economic
development of the region.
This was backed up by the presentation of DTI Samar Provincial
Director Meilou C. Macabare about the high value coconut products
which micro and small entrepreneurs in the region are producing. DTI
eyes this potential industry to be a priority for the innovative
initiatives through the RIIC. This was supported by all the
provincial directors of DTI.
Present during this MOA Signing were heads of agencies and
presidents and executives of state universities – RD Celerina T.
Bato of DTI; RD Ernesto Granada and PD Glen Ocaña of DOST; RD
Meylene Rosales of NEDA; RD Felix Tabanao, Jr. of DICT; Mr. Erwin
Abonales of PCA; President of EVSU Dr. Dennis de Paz; Vice President
of SLSU Ms. Francis Ann R. Sy; Dir. Marclin G. Aguilar of BPSU; and
Dir. Vivian Moya of SSU Main.
It was also an opportune time for the Philippine-American Academy of
Science and Engineering (PAASE) to discuss innovative ideas and
social innovation with the partners. Present were Dr. Mariano R. Sto.
Domingo, Dr. Joel Cuelo and Dr. Alvin B. Culaba.
Before the meeting ends, a brief tentative action plan was discussed
by DTI ARD Badette Corsiga to mobilize and facilitate the RIIC to be
active.