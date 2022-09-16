DE Briones to
contractors: Finish prior year projects until Dec. 31, 2022
By
DPWH-Biliran
September 16, 2022
NAVAL, Biliran – District
Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones sets deadline to contractors with
project implementation from year 2021 and below.
During the contractors’ meeting held at DPWH Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) on September 01, 2022, DE Briones orders
contractors to finish its Prior Year (PY) projects until December
31, 2022 to avoid reversion of funds per Executive Order (E.O) No.
91.
“Those 2021 projects down to the PY projects, ang reversion ng pera
is hanggang December 31, 2022 nalang, kaya bilis-bilisan ninyo dahil
ang pera ay hindi mag-aantay sa projects,” said DE Briones.
DE Briones explained that under E.O. No. 91 or the adoption of the
cash-based budgeting system, contracts intended to be implemented
for the fiscal year should be fully delivered by the end of the
fiscal year.
“We still have PY projects that are still on-going right now,
although we encountered problems and consequences in the
implementation such as Right-Of-Way (ROW), project not feasible and
doable but this should not be an excuse para ihinto ang project,”
said DE Briones.
As of August 26, 2022, BDEO has still an unpaid balance of P462.97-M
for a total of 77 on-going projects implemented from 2017 to 2021.
According to DE Briones, unpaid balances are not just because of the
unfinished projects but also because of the contractors’ failure to
process billing due to lack of documents, even though the projects
are completed.
“Pag’ binalik ang pera, wala ng pera yan, pag walang pera hindi nyo’
na makukuha, although may ginagawang trabaho wala ng pambayad,” said
DE Briones.
DE Briones also emphasized that projects completed within the fiscal
year has still an Extended Payment Period (EPP) of three months
following the end of the fiscal year.
The District Engineer instructed the contractors to process the
required documents and to fast-track the implementation of their PY
projects in order to finish the projects on the allowable time.
“Whether you like it or not, you need to finish PY projects until
December 31, 2022,” said DE Briones to the contractors.