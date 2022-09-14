PH human rights
groups submit alternative human rights report to UN treaty body
By
KARAPATAN
September 14, 2022
QUEZON CITY – A
decade since the United Nations Human Rights Committee conducted a
review on the Philippine government’s compliance to the
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the
State party will undergo a fifth review before the UN treaty body
this coming October 2022, with non-governmental organizations
providing alternative submissions to the government report.
Human rights group
Karapatan and Tanggol Bayi, an association of women human rights
defenders, submitted their 29-page joint alternative report on
September 12, covering human rights issues during the
administrations of Benigno Aquino III and Rodrigo Duterte, as well
as the first months of the Marcos Jr. administration.
In their report, they
stated that “the human rights situation in the country has spiraled
into a crisis,” as they documented and witnessed gross violations on
the right to life and civil liberties, the deeper and pervasive
climate of impunity and the dire lack of effective domestic
mechanisms for redress and accountability, closing civic and
democratic spaces, and unmet obligations to core international human
rights instruments, including the ICCPR.
They cited the continuing
impunity since the Marcos Sr. regime, with the dictator and his
family as well as cohorts yet to be made fully accountable for their
acts of gross human rights violations and massive corruption during
martial law, impeding efforts towards truth and justice.
“Marcos Jr.’s recent
defense of his dictator-father’s martial law glosses over their
family’s rapacious intent to monopolize political power and prolong
their rule by suppressing political dissent and pocketing billions
from the nation’s coffers. Clearly, Marcos Jr.’s presidency seeks to
erase all the crimes of the Marcoses against the Filipino people, to
enable them to keep their massive loot from public funds, and to
further their political ambitions,” said Karapatan Secretary General
Cristina Palabay, reacting to Marcos Jr.’s recent interview
defending his father’s imposition of martial law.
Karapatan added that
“Marcos Jr. continues the draconian and repressive policies of the
Duterte administration, wielding and foisting the anti-terror law
and other repressive policies against those who uphold and defend
human and people’s rights.”
“Marcos Jr. is not intent
on immediately prosecuting those involved in the gross human rights
violations during the Duterte administration and with domestic
remedies remaining largely ineffective in pursuing accountability,
the climate of impunity remains pervasive,” Palabay said.
Karapatan and Tanggol Bayi
highlighted “serious human rights violations” committed by State
actors including extrajudicial killings in the drug war and
counterinsurgency programs of the Philippine government; numerous
cases of illegal/arbitrary arrests and detention, threats including
red- and terrorist-tagging, and judicial harassment; infringement on
press freedom and freedom of expression, as well as freedom of
association and academic freedom; forced evacuations and bombings of
communities due to military operations; cruel and degrading
treatment of prisoners including political prisoners; gendered
attacks against women and LGBTQ human rights defenders, among
others.
“There is an even more
urgent need for the international community and the UN human rights
mechanisms to undertake decisive steps for an independent
investigation on these concerns and to continue to monitor and
report on the human rights situation in the Philippines. We urge the
members of the UN Human Rights Committee to comprehensively evaluate
how the ICCPR has been grossly violated by the Philippine government
through the many years after the last review,” Palabay said.
The groups are also set to
participate in the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council and
the UN Universal Periodic Review, with the Philippines under
scrutiny in the next two months by the UN mechanisms.