Global leaders in
public and private sectors call for united voice for peace as an
institution
Press Release
September 20, 2022
MANILA – The 8th
Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit was
virtually held last Sunday with the theme of ‘Peace as an
Institution: A Foundation for Sustainable Development’. This event
was participated by peace advocates across the world in 146
countries including USA, Germany, South Africa, Australia,
Philippines, South Korea with 5,000 participants, reaffirming the
importance of the sustainable development guaranteed by
institutionalizing peace while the global community has yet to
overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and faces new threats caused by the
Russian-Ukraine conflict.
Since September 18th in
2014 when the peace summit was held for the first time, Heavenly
Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international
peace NGO under the UN ECOSOC, has called for solidarity for
peacebuilding at the global level through collective actions with
various actors including heads of state, ministers, law makers,
religious leaders, educators, youth and women leaders, and
reporters. This annual summit shares peace activities and
achievements in cooperation with governments and civil society
around the world.
From the Philippines,
Senator Risa Hontiveros delivered a congratulatory message, “I thank
the HWPL for living and breathing peace, not only in your programs
to stop conflict, but also in your drive to institutionalize it into
our laws, our policies and our cultures. As a long time peace
advocate myself, I am one with you in your commitment to active
non-violence in all the work that we do and in all the roles that we
play in our lives.”
“While human dignity is
besieged by disease, war, climate change and poverty, we will
overcome these challenges, as ‘WE are ONE!’ with HWPL in supporting
projects that improve human rights and lay the foundation for
livelihood with human dignity,” said Chief Justice Alexander G.
Gesmundo in his congratulatory letter.
Regarding the cause of
peacebuilding at the global level, Chairman Man-hee Lee of HWPL
said, “The global village has suffered from the unexpected COVID-19
that has hit every country. People are not alone in the midst of
difficulties. We live in the same global village, and we are
neighbors and families. Each one of us is obliged to make our world
a better place to live. And shouldn't we pass on our good world to
our descendants?”
Recognizing the crucial
“role of parliaments in building peace and preventing conflict”, H.E.
Marinus Bee, the chairperson of the National Assembly of Suriname,
expressed his willingness to collaborate with HWPL in establishing
peace at the legislative level.
Octavia Alfred, Minister
for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and
Nation Excellence of Dominica, said that HWPL’s peace education was
introduced to the national school curriculum in Dominica as it was
“integrated into Social Studies, and also as a stand-alone.” She
added that the HWPL peace curriculum is helpful “in addressing the
challenges of not just students, but even what they take home to
their friends and their parents, and also our teachers.”
Prabhu Mahendra Das, the
Temple President of Sri Sri Radha Madhava Mandir of the Philippines,
presented an institutional approach to interreligious dialogue in
terms of the role of religion in contributing to peace. He suggested
that regularizing international exchanges and programs to prevent
conflicts based on religious misunderstanding can be a starting
point for a foundation of peace.