ICHRP commends
ICC’s rejection of Philippine government request to halt
investigation of Duterte government officials
Press Release
September 30, 2022
MANILA – “The
International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines [ICHRP]
applauds the recent decision of International Criminal Court [ICC]
Prosecutor Karim Khan to reject the request of the Philippine
government to halt the investigation of allegations of serious
crimes against humanity committed on its territory related to the
Duterte administration’s drug war,” said ICHRP Chairperson Peter
Murphy.
“The response of
Prosecutor Khan points out the weakness of the November 2021 request
of the Duterte government, which argued for suspension of the ICC
investigation on the basis of jurisdiction of the tribunal, gravity
of the crimes committed, and supposed domestic mechanisms which can
investigate and prosecute those involved in the killings,” said
Murphy.
“Khan’s response
demonstrates that no such domestic mechanisms exist on a wide scale,
and that no valid argument exists to dispute the jurisdiction of the
ICC in regard to these alleged crimes against humanity. This is in
line with the results of INVESTIGATE PH, which demonstrated a severe
lack of domestic remedies to the human rights crisis in the
country.”
Human rights organizations
like Amnesty International estimate that the number of killings
under Duterte’s drug war may be as many as 30,000. INVESTIGATE PH,
an independent international investigation into the human rights
situation in the Philippines carried out by civil society
organizations in 2021, presented and analyzed witness testimony and
forensic evidence to dispel the Philippine government claims that
the thousands of victims were killed by police in self-defence. It
also showed that genuine domestic mechanisms to investigate and
prosecute the perpetrators of the killings do not exist, despite the
claims of the government.
“ICHRP upholds the call of
the drug war victims and civil society at large for the cooperation
of the Philippine government in the carrying out of the ICC
investigation,” said Murphy. “We also reiterate the call of
INVESTIGATE PH for other intergovernmental bodies, such as the
United Nations Human Rights Council, to launch their own independent
investigation into the current human rights situation in the
country.”
“The international
community must stay vigilant and hold the current and past
administrations accountable until justice is achieved for all
victims of these crimes against humanity,” Murphy concluded.