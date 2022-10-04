DTI boosts
September enforcement, wipes uncertified products in LuzViMin
|
Deformed
steel bars sealed in Cebu without the requisite labels and
quality marks.
By
DTI-CPG-Fair Trade
Enforcement Bureau
October 4, 2022
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its Fair Trade
Enforcement Bureau (FTEB), inspected retail firms in Bulacan, Cebu,
and Davao in September 2022 to ensure that only safe and reliable
consumer products are in the market.
The DTI enforcement teams
led by Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B.
Castelo kicked off the intensified two-day operations in Cebu, 1-2
September. The teams have clamped down on 81,649 pieces of
uncertified tires for automotive vehicles, G.I. steel pipes,
deformed steel bars, and low carbon steel wires worth
P14,776,550.00.
Such was immediately
followed by another successful enforcement operation in Davao del
Norte, 15-16 September, where DTI cracked down 1,765 pieces of
uncertified products worth P830,520.00. The sealed products include
self-ballasted LED lamps, PVC electrical tapes, plugs,
socket-outlets, snap switches, BI/GI steel pipes, low carbon steel
wires, pipes (uPVC) for potable water supply, uPVC rigid electrical
conduit, ceramic Plumbing fixtures (sanitary wares), lead-acid
storage batteries, inner tubes for tires, and tires for automotive
vehicles.
Ending the month strong,
the steadfast enforcement operations in Malolos and Meycauayan,
Bulacan last 22 September has led to the sealing of 1, 472 pieces of
uncertified low carbon steel wires, tires for automotive vehicles,
and lead acid storage batteries worth P1,626,430.00.
Out of the 37 firms
inspected, 23 non-compliant stores were issued Notices of Violation
(NOVs), mandating them to explain within 48 hours from the receipt
of the notice.
The nationwide campaign of
DTI against uncertified items in the market underscores the
enforcement of DTI technical regulations mandating compliance with
Philippine Standard Certification Mark Schemes, particularly
Department Administrative Order No. 02, Series of 2007.
“The DTI and its
provincial and regional offices are one in ensuring that only
certified products are being sold in the market; hence, as part of
our regular function all of our enforcement teams regularly go out
to check products under the mandatory certification,” said Usec.
Castelo.
Usec. Castelo reiterated
that aside from upholding consumer protection, intensified
enforcement operations are also a great way to educate businesses
about mandatory certification that they have to comply with for a
fair trading environment.
From January to August
2022, DTI has already sealed 113,825 pieces of non-conforming
products with an estimated retail value of P34,345,283.98.
To protect consumers or
potential buyers of electrical and electronic products; mechanical
or building and construction materials; and chemical and other
consumer products and systems, DTI-BPS regulates 111 products and
systems through implementing Mandatory Product Certification
Schemes: the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety
Certification Mark Licensing Scheme and the Import Commodity
Clearance (ICC) Certification Scheme.
The DTI enjoins consumers
to report retailers, distributors, and manufacturers that sell
necessities above their SRPs, through the Consumer Care Hotline at
DTI (1-384) or consumercare@dti.gov.ph.