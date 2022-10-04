DTI boosts September enforcement, wipes uncertified products in LuzViMin



Deformed steel bars sealed in Cebu without the requisite labels and quality marks.

By DTI-CPG-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau

October 4, 2022

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB), inspected retail firms in Bulacan, Cebu, and Davao in September 2022 to ensure that only safe and reliable consumer products are in the market.

The DTI enforcement teams led by Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B. Castelo kicked off the intensified two-day operations in Cebu, 1-2 September. The teams have clamped down on 81,649 pieces of uncertified tires for automotive vehicles, G.I. steel pipes, deformed steel bars, and low carbon steel wires worth P14,776,550.00.

Such was immediately followed by another successful enforcement operation in Davao del Norte, 15-16 September, where DTI cracked down 1,765 pieces of uncertified products worth P830,520.00. The sealed products include self-ballasted LED lamps, PVC electrical tapes, plugs, socket-outlets, snap switches, BI/GI steel pipes, low carbon steel wires, pipes (uPVC) for potable water supply, uPVC rigid electrical conduit, ceramic Plumbing fixtures (sanitary wares), lead-acid storage batteries, inner tubes for tires, and tires for automotive vehicles.

Ending the month strong, the steadfast enforcement operations in Malolos and Meycauayan, Bulacan last 22 September has led to the sealing of 1, 472 pieces of uncertified low carbon steel wires, tires for automotive vehicles, and lead acid storage batteries worth P1,626,430.00.

Out of the 37 firms inspected, 23 non-compliant stores were issued Notices of Violation (NOVs), mandating them to explain within 48 hours from the receipt of the notice.

The nationwide campaign of DTI against uncertified items in the market underscores the enforcement of DTI technical regulations mandating compliance with Philippine Standard Certification Mark Schemes, particularly Department Administrative Order No. 02, Series of 2007.

“The DTI and its provincial and regional offices are one in ensuring that only certified products are being sold in the market; hence, as part of our regular function all of our enforcement teams regularly go out to check products under the mandatory certification,” said Usec. Castelo.

Usec. Castelo reiterated that aside from upholding consumer protection, intensified enforcement operations are also a great way to educate businesses about mandatory certification that they have to comply with for a fair trading environment.

From January to August 2022, DTI has already sealed 113,825 pieces of non-conforming products with an estimated retail value of P34,345,283.98.

To protect consumers or potential buyers of electrical and electronic products; mechanical or building and construction materials; and chemical and other consumer products and systems, DTI-BPS regulates 111 products and systems through implementing Mandatory Product Certification Schemes: the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety Certification Mark Licensing Scheme and the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Certification Scheme.