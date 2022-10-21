DAR-EV welcomes
new RD
|
Engr.
Reynaldo Anfone (left) is now the new Regional Director of the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
October 21, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Only three months and four days ago when lawyer Robert Anthony Yu,
then regional director of the Department of Agrarian Reform in
Eastern Visayas, turned over his post to Ismael Aya-ay. On Tuesday,
Aya-ay relinquished it again to Engr. Reynaldo Anfone.
By virtue of Department
Special Order No. 573, series of 2022 issued by Agrarian Secretary
Conrado Estrella III on October 6 this year, Anfone, Regional
Director of Central Visayas, was transferred to Eastern Visayas
replacing Aya-ay.
On the same document, Aya-ay,
who was concurrent Assistant Regional Director for Administration (ARDA)
will now focus on his work as ARDA.
An agricultural engineer,
Anfone said in his acceptance message, “I am expecting so much with
regards to the tasking of the mandates of the Department.”
“I will assess
everything,” he stressed. The new regional director added “Titingnan
natin kung meron dapat baguhin o meron dapat i-improve.” (We will
see if there are things that need to be changed or improved.)
Anfone, the 22nd Regional
Director to serve this region since the agency was created on
September 10, 1971, is a native of Pikit, Cotabato.
He joined the DAR in 1985
as Agrarian Reform Technologist (ART) and rose from the ranks.
From ART, Anfone was
promoted to Engineer II. Then he became Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) for 23 years. In 2018, he was appointed
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO) by then
president, Rodrigo Roa Duterte.
In March this year,
Duterte appointed him Director IV. His first assignment as regional
director was in Central Visayas.
As a regional director,
Anfone said during his installation that he reads and analyzes all
the documents before signing them, but emphasized he is not used to
micro-managing.
He assured the PARPOs and
the MARPOs “I will not interfere on all your affairs. I will just be
directing the PARPOs and the MARPOs.”
Anfone hopes that his
assignment here will not be as short as his stay in Central Visayas.
According to him, he just stayed in Region-7 for only three months
and 21 days. “I hope to stay here for quite a long time, so we will
really know each other,” Anfone quipped.