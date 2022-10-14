2021 Eastern Visayas poverty situation
22 in every 100
families in Eastern Visayas are poor
By
PSA-8
October 14, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY -
Poverty incidence among families in Eastern Visayas in 2021 was
estimated at 22.2 percent. This implies that in 2021, about 22 in
every 100 families in the region were poor or have income that were
below the poverty threshold, or the amount needed to buy their basic
food and non-food needs.
Among provinces, Eastern
Samar posted the highest poverty incidence in 2021 at 29.4 percent,
while Southern Leyte registered the lowest poverty incidence among
families at 16.0 percent. Eastern Samar and Samar registered higher
poverty incidences among families than the regional level in 2021,
while the rest of the provinces posted lower poverty incidences than
the regional estimate at 22.2 percent.
Significant improvements
in poverty incidence among families were noted in Eastern Samar and
Northern Samar. Poverty incidence among families in Eastern Samar
dropped to 29.4 percent in 2021 from 40.9 percent in 2018. The
province of Northern Samar, meanwhile, registered 19.3 percent
poverty incidence among families in 2021, lower than the 27.6
percent in 2018. On the other hand, poverty incidence among families
in Biliran significantly increased to 19.9 percent in 2021 from 13.7
percent in 2018. Samar registered 27.0 percent poverty incidence
among families in 2021, significantly higher than the 22.2 percent
in 2018 (Table 1).
Given the new master
sample, PSA was able to generate reliable statistics down to the
provincial level as well as for highly urbanized cities (HUCs).
Poverty incidence among families for Tacloban City, the lone HUC in
the region, was significantly higher in 2021 at 10.7 percent
compared with its recorded 5.3 percent poverty incidence among
families in 2018.
Around 29 out of 100
individuals in Eastern Visayas are poor
Poverty incidence among
population in Eastern Visayas in 2021 was estimated at 28.9 percent.
This implies that in 2021, around 29 in every 100 individuals in the
region belonged to the poor population whose income were not
sufficient to buy their minimum basic food and non-food needs.
Among provinces, Eastern
Samar posted the highest poverty incidence among population in 2021
at 37.7 percent, while Southern Leyte registered the lowest poverty
incidence among population at 21.5 percent. Eastern Samar, Samar,
and Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) registered higher poverty
incidences among population than the regional figure in 2021, while
the rest of the provinces posted lower poverty incidences than the
regional estimate at 28.9 percent.
Significant improvements
in poverty incidence among population between 2018 and 2021 were
noted in Eastern Samar and Northern Samar. Poverty incidence among
population in Eastern Samar dropped to 37.7 percent in 2021 from
49.5 percent in 2018. The province of Northern Samar, meanwhile,
registered 25.9 percent poverty incidence among population in 2021,
lower than the 34.3 percent in 2018. On the other hand, poverty
incidence among population in Biliran significantly increased to
27.2 percent in 2021 from 19.6 percent in 2018 (Table 2).
Further, poverty incidence
among population in Tacloban City in 2021 significantly increased to
15.6 percent from 8.1 percent in 2018.
Subsistence Incidence
among Families
The subsistence incidence
among families in Eastern Visayas in 2021 was estimated at 7.2
percent. This means that in 2021, about 7 in every 100 families in
the region have income below the food threshold or the amount needed
to buy their basic food needs and satisfy the nutritional
requirements set by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI)
to ensure that one remains economically and socially productive.
Among provinces, Eastern
Samar posted the highest subsistence incidence among families in
2021 at 12.1 percent, while Northern Samar registered the lowest
subsistence incidence among families at 3.7 percent. Eastern Samar,
Samar, and Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) registered higher
subsistence incidences among families than the regional figure in
2021. The rest of the provinces posted lower subsistence incidences
than the regional estimate at 7.2 percent.
Significant improvements
in subsistence incidence among families between 2018 and 2021 were
noted in Eastern Samar and Northern Samar. Subsistence incidence
among families in Eastern Samar declined to 12.1 percent in 2021
from 16.5 percent in 2018. The province of Northern Samar,
meanwhile, registered 3.7 percent subsistence incidence among
families in 2021, lower than the 7.2 percent in 2018. On the other
hand, subsistence incidence among families in Biliran significantly
increased to 6.6 percent in 2021 from 2.2 percent in 2018 (Table 3).
In addition, subsistence
incidence among families in Tacloban City significantly increased to
2.1 percent in 2021 from 1.0 percent in 2018.
Subsistence Incidence
among Population
Subsistence incidence
among population in Eastern Visayas in 2021 was estimated at 10.4
percent. This translates that in 2021, about 10 in every 100
individuals in the region have income below the food threshold or
the minimum amount needed to buy their basic food needs.
Among provinces, Eastern
Samar posted the highest subsistence incidence among population in
2021 at 17.1 percent, while Northern Samar registered the lowest
subsistence incidence among population at 5.8 percent. Eastern Samar,
Samar, and Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) registered higher
subsistence incidences among population than the regional figure in
2021. The rest of the provinces posted lower subsistence incidences
than the regional estimate at 10.4 percent.
Significant improvements
in subsistence incidence among population between 2018 and 2021 were
noted in Eastern Samar and Northern Samar. Subsistence incidence
among population in Eastern Samar decreased to 17.1 percent in 2021
from 22.0 percent in 2018. The province of Northern Samar,
meanwhile, registered 5.8 percent subsistence incidence among
population in 2021, lower than the 10.6 percent in 2018. On the
other hand, subsistence incidence among population in Biliran
significantly increased to 10.1 percent in 2021 from 3.5 percent in
2018 (Table 4).
Subsistence incidence
among population in Tacloban City significantly increased to 3.3
percent in 2021 from 1.6 percent in 2018.
Food Threshold
In 2021, a family of five
(5) in Eastern Visayas needed at least P7,819 per month, to meet the
family’s basic food needs. This amount represents the average
monthly food threshold for a family of five (5). This figure is 6.5
percent higher compared with the 2018 level of P7,345.
Biliran posted the highest
food threshold among the provinces in Eastern Visayas with P8,471
average monthly food threshold for a family of five (5) in 2021. On
the other hand, Samar had the lowest average monthly food threshold
for a family of five (5) at P7,342 in the same year (Figure 5).
Increases in food
threshold between 2018 and 2021 were observed in all provinces,
except in Eastern Samar, which registered a -0.5 percent decrease in
food threshold. Biliran posted the biggest increase in food
threshold at 20.5 percent (Table 5).
Meanwhile, average monthly
food threshold for a family of five (5) in Tacloban City was
estimated at P8,075 in 2021. This registered an increase of 16.4
percent compared with its P6,940 level in 2018.
Poverty Threshold
The average monthly
poverty threshold for a family of five (5) in Eastern Visayas in
2021 was estimated at P11,187, an increase of 7.4 percent from its
2018 level of P10,411. This represents the amount needed every month
to meet the family’s basic food and non-food needs.
Among the provinces, the
highest average monthly poverty threshold for a family of five (5)
was observed in Eastern Samar at P12,052 in 2021. On the other hand,
Samar registered the lowest average monthly poverty threshold for a
family of five (5) at P10,525 in the same year (Figure 6).
Increases in poverty
threshold between 2018 and 2021 were observed in all provinces,
except in Eastern Samar, which registered a -0.5 percent decrease in
poverty threshold. Biliran posted the biggest increase in poverty
threshold at 16.8 percent.
Meanwhile, average monthly
poverty threshold for a family of five (5) in Tacloban City was
estimated at P11,564 in 2021. This registered an increase of 16.4
percent compared with its P9,935 level in 2018.
Clustering of Provinces
based on Poverty Incidence
All provinces in the
country were clustered from 1 to 5 using poverty incidence among
families as the clustering variable. Cluster 1 comprises the bottom
poor provinces and Cluster 5 comprises the least poor provinces.
In 2021, two (2) provinces
moved one (1) cluster lower from their cluster categories in 2018,
namely Biliran and Samar. Two (2) provinces, Northern Samar and
Southern Leyte, moved one (1) cluster higher from their cluster
categories in 2018. The rest of the provinces maintained their 2018
cluster categories.
Among the provinces, only
Southern Leyte was categorized as Cluster 4. Three (3) provinces,
namely: Biliran, Leyte (including Tacloban City), and Northern Samar
belonged to Cluster 3, while Eastern Samar and Samar were classified
in Cluster 2.