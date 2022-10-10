Victim’s kin of
Jipapad attack slams CPP-NPA
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 10, 2022
CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar
– The mother of the 10-year-old child who is one of the victims of
the gruesome attack of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New
People’s Army (CPP-NPA) at Barangay Dorillo, Jipapad, Eastern Samar
slams the CPP-NPA for the vicious attack that resulted in the
killing of two soldiers and wounding of three others including her
10-year-old child.
In an interview, Pia
Mengote, the mother of Princess Norcio, one of the victims, strongly
condemns and calls out the CPP NPA after she almost lost her
daughter in the said attack.
“Gusto ko sana na hindi na
maulit itong pag-atake nila (CPP-NPA) sa aming barangay, para wala
nang madamay na inosenting tao, gaya ng anak ko,” Mengote said.
She also appealed to the
CPP-NPA to stop the pointless killings of soldiers who were only
there to protect and ensure the delivery of government services in
their barangay.
“Kayo na mga NPA sana
hindi na maulit itong pagpatay sa sundalo kasi mayroon din silang
pamilya at mga anak na umaasa sa kanila,” Mengote added.
Mayor Benjamin Ver of
Jipapad, Eastern Samar has also conveyed his dismay and strongly
condemned the CPP-NPA.
“Kinokondena ko ito na
ginawa ng mga taong walang konsensya, walang puso, walang magandang
pag-iisip na makatulong sa ating mga tao, sa sosyodad at lalo na sa
mga residente na naghihirap sa ating barangay,” Ver said.
Meanwhile, the Department
of National Defense, Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Jose
Faustino Jr. paid tribute to the fallen heroes and visited the wake
of the slain soldiers' Staff Sergeant John Claire Flores, and
Private First Class Mark Edupancho Siscar, in Borongan, Eastern
Samar, Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Along with DND Senior
Undersecretary Faustino were Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief
of Staff Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, Commanding
General Philippine Army Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. and 8th
Infantry Division Acting Commander Brigadier General Zosimo Oliveros
who extended their condolences and support to the families of the
slain soldiers.
The group of Faustino also
visited the soldiers wounded-in-action (WIA) Sergeant Allan Talania,
Private First Class Lou Mark Mengote, and the child victim Princess
Norcio who are still recovering in the hospital.
The Wounded Personnel
Medal was also awarded by Faustino to the two WIA soldiers. The SND
likewise gave financial assistance to the three victims of the
gruesome attack.
In an interview, Faustino
vows that the National Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed
Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) is doing its best to suppress terrorism and
achieve long-lasting peace in the country.
“Makakaasa po kayo na ang
ating defense establishment, particularly ang ating Armed Forces of
the Philippines na gagawin ang kanyang misyon na mapanatili o
maibalik ang normalcy dito sa lugar sa EV. Katuwang ninyo ang
defense establishment kasama ang lahat ng national agencies, local
agencies, local government units at all stakeholders ay
pagtutulong-tulungan namin na matapos na ito,” Faustino said.