Victim’s kin of Jipapad attack slams CPP-NPA

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 10, 2022

CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar – The mother of the 10-year-old child who is one of the victims of the gruesome attack of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) at Barangay Dorillo, Jipapad, Eastern Samar slams the CPP-NPA for the vicious attack that resulted in the killing of two soldiers and wounding of three others including her 10-year-old child.

In an interview, Pia Mengote, the mother of Princess Norcio, one of the victims, strongly condemns and calls out the CPP NPA after she almost lost her daughter in the said attack.

“Gusto ko sana na hindi na maulit itong pag-atake nila (CPP-NPA) sa aming barangay, para wala nang madamay na inosenting tao, gaya ng anak ko,” Mengote said.

She also appealed to the CPP-NPA to stop the pointless killings of soldiers who were only there to protect and ensure the delivery of government services in their barangay.

“Kayo na mga NPA sana hindi na maulit itong pagpatay sa sundalo kasi mayroon din silang pamilya at mga anak na umaasa sa kanila,” Mengote added.

Mayor Benjamin Ver of Jipapad, Eastern Samar has also conveyed his dismay and strongly condemned the CPP-NPA.

“Kinokondena ko ito na ginawa ng mga taong walang konsensya, walang puso, walang magandang pag-iisip na makatulong sa ating mga tao, sa sosyodad at lalo na sa mga residente na naghihirap sa ating barangay,” Ver said.

Meanwhile, the Department of National Defense, Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. paid tribute to the fallen heroes and visited the wake of the slain soldiers' Staff Sergeant John Claire Flores, and Private First Class Mark Edupancho Siscar, in Borongan, Eastern Samar, Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Along with DND Senior Undersecretary Faustino were Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, Commanding General Philippine Army Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. and 8th Infantry Division Acting Commander Brigadier General Zosimo Oliveros who extended their condolences and support to the families of the slain soldiers.

The group of Faustino also visited the soldiers wounded-in-action (WIA) Sergeant Allan Talania, Private First Class Lou Mark Mengote, and the child victim Princess Norcio who are still recovering in the hospital.

The Wounded Personnel Medal was also awarded by Faustino to the two WIA soldiers. The SND likewise gave financial assistance to the three victims of the gruesome attack.

In an interview, Faustino vows that the National Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) is doing its best to suppress terrorism and achieve long-lasting peace in the country.