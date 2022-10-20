Flood control
structure underway in Barangay Macatingog
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 20, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY – A
flood control structure is being erected along Barangay Macatingog,
Calbayog City, Samar with a revised contract amount of P48.1 million
under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.
This structure will serve
as a protection wall for residents of said barangay that will span
108 linear meters (upstream) and another 100 linear meters
(downstream), built on both sides. Its height varies from 3-6
meters.
As of October 15, 2022 the
accomplishment is already at 45%. The structure runs along Hamonini
River that eventually goes to the city’s main river, Jibatang River
which is a major river basin. This will help to reduce the flood
impact on the community where it is located and a precautionary
measure to ensure that damages caused by flooding are kept at a bare
minimum.