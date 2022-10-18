BI-GI Association
and DTI partners to capacitate PICE-Tacloban members on new
standards for black iron and galvanized iron
October 18, 2022
MAKATI CITY – The
Philippine Association of Black Iron and Galvanized Iron Pipes and
Tubes Manufacturing, Inc. (BI-GI Association) in partnership with
DTI, conducts an Information Campaign with members of the Philippine
Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) - Tacloban Chapter.
The DTI-Bureau of
Philippine Standards released a new Philippine National Standard (PNS)
26:2018 for BI-GI Steel Pipes and its related Department
Administrative Order (DAO) 19-16 Series of 2019, “The new technical
regulations concerning the mandatory products certification of steel
– black and hot-dipped zinc-coated (galvanized)
longitudinally-welded steel pipes (for ordinary uses) and was
published on January 17, 2020.
These regulations will be
the basis for identifying certified products conforming to the
standard. As a practice, the BI-GI Association partners with DTI in
helping disseminate updates to the public thru an information
campaign. Evident distinctions of uncertified and substandard steel
pipe were identified to educate the participants how they can
distinguish it from the standard. Proper handling of these products
was also discussed.
The Information Campaign
on New Technical Regulation on Mandatory Products forms part of the
activities conducted by DTI Regional Office 8 to celebrate the
Consumer Welfare Month.
It was necessary to
conduct it in time with the quarterly meeting of PICE-Tacloban,
composed of engineers and contractors, to ensure the quality of
steel pipes used in construction. The vent was conducted last
October 8, 2022 at the A Venue Hotel, Tacloban City.