Slope protection structure built in Gandara, Samar

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

October 23, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has constructed a slope protection structure along Barangay Piñaplata to Barangay Tawiran Road in the Municipality of Gandara with a total revised contract amount of P19.50 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.

The slope protection structure has a length of 82 linear meters with a height of six (6) meters on its left area while on its right side, has a 70-linear-meter length with a 3-meter height. Part of the structure’s scope of work is a Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) on both side of the road with a length 82 linear meters (left) and 70 linear meters (right). This road has a width of 3.35 meters on each side.