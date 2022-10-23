Slope protection
structure built in Gandara, Samar
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
October 23, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office has constructed a slope
protection structure along Barangay Piñaplata to Barangay Tawiran
Road in the Municipality of Gandara with a total revised contract
amount of P19.50 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA)
of 2022.
The slope protection
structure has a length of 82 linear meters with a height of six (6)
meters on its left area while on its right side, has a
70-linear-meter length with a 3-meter height. Part of the
structure’s scope of work is a Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP)
on both side of the road with a length 82 linear meters (left) and
70 linear meters (right). This road has a width of 3.35 meters on
each side.
The said project is
located along Gandara-Matuguinao Road which is being requested to be
converted into a national road, thus, widening is already
incorporated. Similarly, the surrounding area is a grassy field and
part of it has a stream of water which contributes to the scouring
of soil, that in turn damages the paved road.