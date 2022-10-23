News page
Slope protection structure built in Gandara, Samar

Gandara slope protection

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
October 23, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has constructed a slope protection structure along Barangay Piñaplata to Barangay Tawiran Road in the Municipality of Gandara with a total revised contract amount of P19.50 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.

The slope protection structure has a length of 82 linear meters with a height of six (6) meters on its left area while on its right side, has a 70-linear-meter length with a 3-meter height. Part of the structure’s scope of work is a Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) on both side of the road with a length 82 linear meters (left) and 70 linear meters (right). This road has a width of 3.35 meters on each side.

The said project is located along Gandara-Matuguinao Road which is being requested to be converted into a national road, thus, widening is already incorporated. Similarly, the surrounding area is a grassy field and part of it has a stream of water which contributes to the scouring of soil, that in turn damages the paved road.

 

 